Owens pegged new health coalition leader

YORK – Jake Owens’ path to ministry veered a different direction following his graduation from York College.
“Once I got into human services, that was the shift; it felt right. Human services gave me an opportunity to focus more on practice than theory,” Owens said. “It’s where the rubber hits the road.”
In September, Owens started as York County Health Coalition’s new director. The York College graduate and his wife lived in larger communities, but returning to York was something that also “felt right.” “We kind of missed York. There’s a pace of life that we really love here,” Owens said, adding, “We wanted to come back in a way that would contribute to the community.”
Owens said joining the YCHC team offers huge opportunities to serve the area. “We want to be a hub that can help people better serve the community and for us to help them,” he said. “We want to raise our profile in the community.”
The coalition involves a variety of leaders from a numerous walks of life, from clergy to business professionals. Owens said this is the right time to explore making changes to the coalition. The possibilities will be discussed at a series of meetings beginning October 30. “We want to start a conversation about if we need to do some restructuring,” Owens said. “We want to make it easier for providers and people needing help to connect.” Essentially, Owens said, “We are here to coordinate resources.”
The most effective way to do this, in Owens’ opinion, is to hit the pavement. “My policy is to go to everything [events] and tell everyone about us.”
“It’s connecting people with the right resources,” he said. “We want to streamline that process.”
A resource from YCHC people might not know about is COVID-19 relief, which can lighten the financial load of those who are struggling to stay afloat in the midst of the pandemic. “Anybody who hears about it should feel free to contact us,” Owens said. “We want to provide a cushion to help people get through COVID.”
Matching people’s needs with resources could have a major impact on the state of COVID-19 in the community, Owens said. “There are a lot of strengths here. There’s no reason York can’t be an example of how to beat COVID.”
Making help like COVID-19 relief possible often includes the complicated arena of grants. “We are so immensely grateful for the grants that keep us running,” Owens said. These avenues will continue to be pursued, he said.
Owens said people interested in getting involved with YCHC, whether by receiving help or helping the organization itself, are welcome to contact him. “I’d love to personally sit down and talk to anyone about how they can best contribute,” he said.
Come January’s annual meeting, plans on how to make YCHC better serve the community will be rolled out – something Owens called a “soft relaunch.”
“In my short professional career it’s the most exciting thing I’ve done.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!