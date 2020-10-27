Owens pegged new health coalition leader

The most effective way to do this, in Owens’ opinion, is to hit the pavement. “My policy is to go to everything [events] and tell everyone about us.”

“It’s connecting people with the right resources,” he said. “We want to streamline that process.”

A resource from YCHC people might not know about is COVID-19 relief, which can lighten the financial load of those who are struggling to stay afloat in the midst of the pandemic. “Anybody who hears about it should feel free to contact us,” Owens said. “We want to provide a cushion to help people get through COVID.”

Matching people’s needs with resources could have a major impact on the state of COVID-19 in the community, Owens said. “There are a lot of strengths here. There’s no reason York can’t be an example of how to beat COVID.”

Making help like COVID-19 relief possible often includes the complicated arena of grants. “We are so immensely grateful for the grants that keep us running,” Owens said. These avenues will continue to be pursued, he said.