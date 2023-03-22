YORK -- After working diligently on science projects, 114 young scientists from York Elementary School, St. Joseph Catholic School and Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School rolled into the York Auditorium for the annual York Science Expo.

The event was spearheaded in 2000 by former elementary school teacher Nancy Bellows. At the time, it was held at York Elementary School. After St. Joseph and Emmanuel Faith joined YES in the Science Expo, the event was moved to the York City Auditorium.

As many of the “experts” explained, the science expo is not about competing, but it’s about exploring their interests in the world of science. York Science Expo organizer Stacey Meyer said, “The main objective is to get students excited about science. We want them to see all of the amazing things around them and ask questions about why they happen. Then, they can do some research to find that out.”

Students created their own science displays from scratch with topics ranging from tornadoes to dog training, solar energy and chemical traffic light reactions.

Rylan Law, a fifth grader from Emmanuel Faith, presented his project called “Secret Ink.” His goal was to learn how to use different methods of “invisible ink” to communicate with family and friends privately through secret messages. He used two different methods. Method one was mixing water and baking soda in a small dish. He dipped a Q-tip into the mixture and wrote his secret message on a piece of paper with the Q-tip. After the words were dry, he dipped a cotton ball in grape juice and painted over the message with the cotton ball. The grape juice (containing acid) mixed with baking soda (a base) revealed the message. He did the similar procedure using lemon juice.

Law said, “My favorite part of the Science Expo is teaching my friends and family new things.”

Each student had the opportunity to explain their scientific principles to science experts around the community. Each expert spent 10 to 15 minutes with the students.

Dr. Connie Callahan, a biology professor at Concordia University was one of the experts. Callahan said, “I loved listening to the kids get excited about their projects. There was one student in particular I enjoyed listening to as he was talking about his solar robot creation and he went into detail about why he built it and how he plans to use it. With these kids, you don't know where they will end up. Someday, one of these students might change the world with their project.”

The participants received ribbons and special honors were given to seven students: Alexis Sklenar, Joel Schneider, Avery Wardyn, Addie Hoffman, Isaiah Wagner, Cooper Meyer and Rylan Law.

Meyer said the expo would not be a success if it weren’t for the great community support in the form of “experts” willing to attend the event and having students share what they learned. Parents also played a role in helping their children complete the projects.

Meyer said “It is amazing to have all three schools (Emmanuel-Faith, St. Joseph and York Elementary) work together to accomplish something together to help the students in the community.”