Outstanding Woman-owned Business Award goes to Harmony Nursey and Daylily Farm

YORK – Each year, the York Area Chamber of Commerce presents an award to an outstanding business that is owned by a woman. This year’s recipient is the Harmony Nursery and Daylily Farm.

Jenni Harrington has owned and operated this business since 2003. The company has two full-time employees and two part-time employees.

They offer landscape design and installation, annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs.

Those who nominated the business noted that Harmony Nursey is a “small garden center full of inspiration! Inside the nursery, they also offer home décor and gifts. Harmony Nursery Market is the home décor part of the business, which offers Nebraska specialty and unique gifts and décor.”

The nursery is open all seasons and is popular among customers from here and far away.