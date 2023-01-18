 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
YORK CHAMBER BANQUET

Outstanding Woman-owned Business Award goes to Harmony Nursey and Daylily Farm

  • 0
Womanowned Business(9).JPG

Jenni Harrington accepted the Outstanding Woman-Owned Business Award for her company, Harmony Nursery and Daylily Farm. 

 Naomy Snider

YORK – Each year, the York Area Chamber of Commerce presents an award to an outstanding business that is owned by a woman. This year’s recipient is the Harmony Nursery and Daylily Farm.

Jenni Harrington has owned and operated this business since 2003. The company has two full-time employees and two part-time employees.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

They offer landscape design and installation, annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs.

Those who nominated the business noted that Harmony Nursey is a “small garden center full of inspiration! Inside the nursery, they also offer home décor and gifts. Harmony Nursery Market is the home décor part of the business, which offers Nebraska specialty and unique gifts and décor.”

The nursery is open all seasons and is popular among customers from here and far away.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A life on loan from God

A life on loan from God

YORK — Graduate, staff member and champion of York University, Michael J. Rush, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, at the age of 5…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo court upholds acquittal of Fukushima nuclear disaster executives

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News