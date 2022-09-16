Outdoor library installed in McCool

McCOOL JUNCTION -- York Lodge #56 recently finished building an outdoor library box for elementary and middle school students in McCool.

Lodge member Fran Crowe of McCool and his wife Barbara formed the idea in hope that children can make good use of the small library on weekends, holidays or whenever school is not in session.

Crowe said, “I kind of wanted to do something for the community and we’re seeing some of these pop up in various places around the state. Some of the smaller communities don’t have them, so we thought this might be a good project for our Lodge to handle.”

There are also several Little Libraries in York, at different locations, which were sponsored by the York News-Times.

Crowe collaborated with York Masonic Lodge which provided the funds to buy the materials needed. The cost of the project was about $400.

A good friend of Crowe, Steve Pettygrove, gave a helping hand in designing and building a red, white and blue wooden box with a glass window that reads “take a book, leave a book.” The mini library is now standing tall, one block north of McCool Junction Public Schools.

Crowe said there are at least 25 books of different sizes and topics for kids to take and replace with their books at home. It is the ultimate book exchange, said Crowe.

Crowe said he is interested in building another mini library for Hampton in the future.

“What we try to do at the Lodge is benefit the community in some way whether it be helping old or young people,” said Crowe. “We’d like to thank the school and the community of McCool for allowing us to put it up. The community has been very receptive. It’s just going to be another avenue of information for children to use.”