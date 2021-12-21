 Skip to main content
Oswald graduates from Chadron State College
CHADRON -- One hundred twenty-seven undergraduate candidates received their degrees on Friday, Dec. 17 at Chadron State College. Jaime Oswald of Henderson earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master's degree programs.

