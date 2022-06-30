Osceola gears up to celebrate its sesquicentennial

OSCEOLA – While the math doesn’t quite add up, there is a good reason Osceola’s Sesquicentennial Celebration was scheduled for 2022 and not 2021, even though the town dates back to 1871.

“Osceola was formally founded in October 1971,” noted Tasha Weller, past president of the Osceola Community Action Group and chair of the Q150 committee, “but milestone celebrations have sometimes been observed the following summer.”

And yes, the pandemic also played a part in the timing.

“We started talking about (the sesquicentennial) about four years ago,” Weller said, “and hosted a town meeting for people to share ideas and talk about the community’s history. That meeting was a good one, but a follow-up meeting fell through and then COVID hit … and well, here we are.”

To celebrate the community’s history, events kicked off this past Sunday with two performances from the newly-formed Osceola Community Players, a theater group headed by Jenni Erhart, who took the stage to present “Radio: T.B.S.,” a comedy set in a Florida “manufactured home oasis and monkey empire.” Erhart said she hopes to make the summer production an annual event.

Events pick up again on Friday with a 100th anniversary celebration for the Polk County Courthouse and fireworks at Ryan Hill Country Club.

Saturday’s event are centered around the town square and the Civic Center and include a history hike hosted by Pinnacle Bank, a visit from the Waffleman, memorabilia display, petting zoo, local author’s event, car show, sports tournaments, tours of the historic opera house, pie social, community choir performance and kids activities. A cookbook with more than 500 recipes submitted by current and former residents will be available for sale.

A parade with the theme “Remember When …” starts at 5 p.m.

Sunday features a church service at the Polk County Museum, with a time capsule opening (from the community’s centennial in 1971) at noon. The museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also host a display of antique tractors and engines from 1 to 5.

The Osceola Fire Department will host a chicken wing feed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire hall, with proceeds to benefit the Castlewood, S.D., fire department. That community, which has ties to the Osceola fire department, was hit by a series of severe storms and a tornado in May. Several members of the Castlewood fire department are expected be in town for the celebration. The fire department will also dedicate the new site of the town’s historic fire bell, and host a soap box derby and a dunk tank featuring athletes from Osceola High School.

“There are so many people who have come together to organize this event,” Weller said. “The fire department, the historical society, the school sports teams, Pinnacle Bank, local businesses and organizations. Just so many people. It’s going to be an exciting weekend.”

Weller says she is anxious to see what the weekend brings after literally years of planning.

“Osceola has very dedicated citizens and volunteers who work diligently to make sure this small town continues to bloom,” she said. “It is impossible to not notice the work and improvements individuals young and old make in their commitment to this city. It’s my hope that community members, neighboring towns, and friends from the past will show up in big ways to celebrate all that Osceola has been, is, and is yet to come.”

One of the participating businesses is the Gathering Grounds Coffee Shop which is part of the 2022 Nebraska Passport Program, offered by the Nebraska Department of Tourism.

“That is bringing a lot of out-of-town traffic to Osceola,” Weller said. “I hope a lot of those people join us for Q150.”

Osceola is located about 50 miles northeast of Grand Island on Highway 92, and about halfway between Columbus and York on Highway 81/92.

For a complete schedule of events, check out the “Osceola Nebraska – 150th Anniversary” page on Facebook or the city’s website at www.osceolane.com.