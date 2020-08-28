Original courthouse cornerstone is safe . . . and empty

There are also two large flat slabs, which appear to be marble, being stored there as well. It is believed that these slabs had come from the front of the old courthouse. The top slab is carved to say, “Erected 1886.” No one knows what the bottom slab says because they are so incredibly heavy to move without using mechanical equipment.

“So, it’s still in storage, but it is pretty neat,” Bamesberger said. “I don’t know what we want to do with it.”

“Maybe could move it all to this commons area out here, on the main floor of the courthouse, so the public could see it and it could be on display,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I think the public would like to see it.”

No decisions were made about the future home of the cornerstone, as the conversation was held during committee reports and no action could be taken. But it is likely the commissioners will look further into putting it on display . . . especially because this year commemorates the county’s 150th birthday.

