Ordinance to raise wastewater rates gets first reading

YORK – An ordinance, which would raise the city’s wastewater rates by 2 ½%, has had its first reading.

The ordinance was presented this week to the York City Council.

The proposed increase is based on a rate study that was recently conducted. That rate study recommended the increase in order to keep up with the expenses of system improvements.

As City Treasurer Pellie Thomas explained to the council, there would be no water rate increases this year.

The ordinance is scheduled for three full readings; however, the council will have the option at their next meeting to suspend the rules on second reading and make a final decision.

The wastewater increase is built into the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which will be up for approval in the near future.

If the ordinance is approved, it will take effect immediately.