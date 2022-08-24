Operation Comfort Cats help seniors at Hearthstone

YORK -- It’s Christmas in August at York General Hearthstone where residents have been enjoying the companionship of their new furry friends — “cats.”

Under the leadership of certified nursing assistant and materials management technician, Penny Jacobsen, the Hearthstone was able to purchase 24 animatronic cats from Ageless Innovations Joy For All Companion Pets.

Jacobsen said, “One of our residents already had one that her family bought for her. I was working up there one day and was able to use her cat with another resident, and the resident’s anxiety went way down.”

Jacobsen immediately got in touch with Liz Scott from the materials management department at York General Hospital, who is also a member of York’s Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Club.

“I told her, ‘We’ve got to figure out a way to get more of these cats in our facility’ and she said the Eagles might have grants for something like this, so she helped me construct a letter,” said Jacobsen.

According to foe.com, “Grants may only be given to non-profit institutions dictated under the Articles of Incorporation of the Eagles and must conform to IRS requirements for non-profit institutions.”

The grant they applied for was the Golden Age Fund grant, which “is to aid charitable organizations sponsoring community oriented programs for the elderly.”

The Hearthstone received $3,000 for “Operation Comfort Cat.”

Sheila Kulhanek, York’s FOE president said, “I think this was a fantastic idea especially for the elderly who are isolated. I wish they had something like this when my mother was in the nursing home. I’m hoping I can get to the Hearthstone soon and see them.”

There were a total of 24 cats purchased that came in different colors: gray, orange and white, and black and white.

Hearthstone resident Chris Tonniges said she’s already spent a lot of time with her cat Angel II.

“When I saw her, she reminded me of my first cat, Angel,” said Tonniges. “She’s so cute. It almost seems like she’s human and I’m talking to her. She makes me feel loved.”

Tonniges’ cat rolls over, “licks” her paws, purrs, and even rolls its eyes.

“I think she’s been picking up a few of my traits,” laughed Tonniges.

Tonniges said people her age would “get a kick” out of these comfort cats.

“They make you feel comfortable and not so alone,” said Tonniges.

Ageless innovations also make animatronic dogs and birds. Jacobsen said they are sticking with cats for now.

Jacobsen said, “Someone had asked, ‘What if they’re dog lovers?’ but the bark of the dog is not as calming or comforting as the purr of cat. We’ve introduced six cats so far, and they’ve gone over very well.”

Through engagement, Jacobsen hopes the cats will help ease any feelings of loneliness for residents experiencing dementia, Alzheimer’s or isolation from COVID.

Jacobsen said, “We started with 24, but if more residents want them, we will find a way to get them.”