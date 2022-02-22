Open house to be held regarding K-Junction Solar project

McCOOL JUNCTION – An open house will be held this week, during which interested persons and landowners can get more information regarding the proposed K-Junction Solar project west of McCool Junction.

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5-7:30 p.m., at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool.

This open house will be attended by representatives of the company who will provide information about the project, as well as answer any and all questions.

After representatives of EDF Renewables met with the county board to explain their proposed project, it was suggested they hold an open house in order to speak with interested persons individually. That is what will happen this week.

During that earlier meeting with the county board, EDF representatives explained that the solar project is intended to be a 310 MWac solar field with the ability to generate enough power for 100,000 homes.

The project is designed to need approximately 5,000 acres and the area of interest is a very large span of land west of McCool Junction nearly to Lushton and then south to the county line.

The project development timeline includes for land easements to be acquired in the years of 2021-22 (in other words, this is an ongoing process); for environmental analysis to take place in 2022 and 2023; and for the construction and interconnect with the McCool substation to happen in the time period of 2024-2026.

Company representatives said “the project will provide significant income to local government taxing entities (mostly school districts and the county) over the life of the project – totaling about $43 million. And they said approximately $84 million would be paid to the participating landowners by the 35th year of the project.”

When they met with the commissioners last week, company representatives said 22 landowners were already under contract and nine were in late stage negotiations. They had contacted 50 during their land campaign to see if they wanted to be part of the project or have more information. They acknowledged some landowners were concerned about the removal of land from farming, noting livestock grazing would still be possible.

It was also noted the company would be spending $300 million on this project.

Some people have said they have concerns about living in the vicinity of such a project – company representatives said there will be no noise, glare or movement coming from the solar fields. The solar panels themselves would cover 3,000 of the 5,000 acres.

If anyone has questions or concerns, they are encouraged to attend this open house as a number of company representatives will be available.