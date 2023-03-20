YORK — City of York officials are inviting the public to an open house meeting Thursday, March 30, regarding proposed pedestrian and bicycle trail improvements occurring as part of Project Access York.

The meeting will be from 4-7 p.m., at the Holthus Convention Center.

Details regarding the project will be available for viewing and personnel from the City of York, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and members from the consultation team will be available to answer questions, receive comments and discuss aspects of the proposed trail project.

Project Access York expands the current network of trails in the city and includes other pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure intended to improve safety including a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81.

Funding for the project is provided by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program and a small local match. York was awarded $15.6 million for this project which will result in 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety at school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city (to make sidewalks more accessible for wheelchairs, scooters, etc.). Over 95% of the funds that support the project are federal funds.

“This is such an exciting opportunity that will have a huge impact on our community,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

He emphasized that the trails will improve access to jobs and food for York’s residents, improve the safety of kids biking to school or the pool and will encourage travelers to stop and stay here in York. Mayor Redfern encourages people to attend the public session.

“We welcome and encourage your attendance and input,” he said.

“We received the grant for both the design and construction,” York City Administrator Sue Crawford said. “It hasn’t been designed yet so that will happen first obviously – so the exact location of all the trails and the overpass are yet to be determined. Olsson Engineering will be designing the trails and overpass and helping the city manage communication with residents and businesses near proposed routes and public comment sessions for public feedback.”

The upcoming event is one of those public feedback opportunities.

The design period will take place in 2024 – during this time period, public input, discussion, right-of-way work and design will take place.

In 2025, bids will be taken and the construction will likely start in late 2025/early 2026.

For those unable to attend on March 30, additional information on the project, as well as all meeting materials, will be available on the city’s website after the meeting. For more information, visit www.cityofyork.net.