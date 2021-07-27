YORK -- Every year, residents who live in York County can enter items created that year as a part of open class at the fair. Carol Fowler was once a superintendent of the fine arts department for seven years, but now she just enters her photography, quilts and homemade Santa Clauses every year.
“I lived in Grand Island for many years,” Fowler said. “My husband was transferred here with Pioneer. They produce corn. We came to York in 1992. I was raising my kids at the time, so I wasn’t interested in the fair back then.”
Fowler said the fair was an attraction for her to move to York.
“York is a small town and there isn’t a lot to do,” Fowler said. “You just go to the fair. It’s a big deal here in the summer.”
At the time, Fowler was driving back and forth from Grand Island because she was working as an assistant in a professional photography studio.
“I always enjoyed photography,” Fowler said. “I worked at three studios total. My first job was when my son was a baby, and he is 53 now. I didn’t go to school for photography, I just learned everything just by working.”
The first photographer Fowler worked for also owned a camera store. Fowler said she remembers her husband buying her a Nikon film camera of her own.
“When my grandkids were little, I even had a studio in the basement of my house,” Fowler said “I would set up lights, and I would have a cute little studio of my own. It took a little practice to get rid of the shadows. I was never perfect at it.”
Fowler still remembers her first studio job. She said she saw an ad in the newspaper and decided to apply. The photographer had passed away, and his wife hired Fowler to help her with work. One job she did was to use a paintbrush to fill in the white spots of the portraits with dye.
“One day the new photographer they hired didn’t show up,” Fowler said. “I had to start taking pictures every once in a while. I stepped in because I was young and I thought I could do anything. I did it, and it worked out.”
Fowler said she moved to two other studios after that, and they both gave her experience first-hand. She was able to attend some photography workshops through her jobs. She said she still uses a few techniques she still remembers for her photography today.
After a while, Fowler quit her job at the third studio in Grand Island because of all the time it took to travel back and forth to York.
Fowler heard about entering items in the fair by attending the fair in-person. She was asked to be the superintendent of the fair in 2001, and she worked with the fine arts department for seven years.
“It was kind an honor to be a superintendent, but it was a lot of work,” Fowler said. “We had entries anywhere from little kids to adults. On Wednesday, we would work for about 14 hours in a non-air-conditioned building. We had to help people fill the tags out for the entries.”
Fowler said they would follow the judges, sort the entries by category, and help put stickers on the ribbon-winning items. The fine arts category was one of the biggest groups for the number of entries received.
“We put all the still-life, plants, buildings, scenes, mechanical, and animal pictures in individual piles,” Fowler said. “The black and white pictures were separated as well.”
When the judges would leave in the afternoon, Fowler said the superintendents had to put the items out for display. Fowler said that was why they were there so late.
“Even professionals could enter the fair, but they had to acknowledge it,” Fowler said. “If they didn’t, they could get the rosette ribbon (the highest award) every year.”
Now, Fowler said she just enters her various crafts in the fair. There is a limit to enter 12 color or black and white images per year.
“I enter about five or six pictures a year. I mainly take pictures of landscapes and animals,” Fowler said. “Since my grandson graduated and doesn’t play baseball, I don’t do that as much. I have a nest with baby birds and one egg in it that I am going to enter this year.”
Fowler said she also makes crafts that go beyond photography. Her father did woodworking, and she said learned a lot from him. Even though she does little projects out of wood, she doesn’t consider herself an artist.
“I do a lot of gifts for family with my pictures now,” Fowler said. “This year, I am doing some front door decorations for people to celebrate Christmas.”
Fowler said she got the idea to make Santa figures from Ann Wagner who owns Wagner Decorating & Isaiah’s Toy Box downtown. She was able to make a few different variations that she also gifts to family members.
“Last year, I made my sister’s husband a Santa,” Fowler said. “He’s a big (Denver) Broncos fan. I entered it in the fair last year, and I got a blue ribbon for it. I thought I would get better than that, but a blue ribbon is a blue ribbon.”
After retiring in 2010, Fowler said she started sewing and stitching quilts.
“I learned how to sew in school,” Fowler said. “There aren’t as many classes in schools anymore. I taught my granddaughter who goes to college in Kansas how to sew. Sometimes she will bring her sewing machine with her, and we will sew. When she graduated, I made her a queen size bed quilt.”
Fowler said she started making quilts for her great-grandchildren, even though she doesn’t have any yet. She said she has made about 20 in total.