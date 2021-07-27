Open class at the fair

“When my grandkids were little, I even had a studio in the basement of my house,” Fowler said “I would set up lights, and I would have a cute little studio of my own. It took a little practice to get rid of the shadows. I was never perfect at it.”

Fowler still remembers her first studio job. She said she saw an ad in the newspaper and decided to apply. The photographer had passed away, and his wife hired Fowler to help her with work. One job she did was to use a paintbrush to fill in the white spots of the portraits with dye.

“One day the new photographer they hired didn’t show up,” Fowler said. “I had to start taking pictures every once in a while. I stepped in because I was young and I thought I could do anything. I did it, and it worked out.”

Fowler said she moved to two other studios after that, and they both gave her experience first-hand. She was able to attend some photography workshops through her jobs. She said she still uses a few techniques she still remembers for her photography today.

After a while, Fowler quit her job at the third studio in Grand Island because of all the time it took to travel back and forth to York.