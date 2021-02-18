Only two new COVID cases in York County, shot clinics to be at convention center

“We are still having some clusters and some community transmission, but it’s definitely getting better,” she said. “Across the district, we are not doing as much testing but that’s because there aren’t as many people being sick. We are not seeing that much flu either.”

She said that in the last couple of weeks, the district had been receiving 800 vaccination doses a week.

“We are still working with the same partners,” McDougall said further. “We have been keeping back 10 percent for the vaccinating the critical infrastructure individuals. Then 90 percent goes to the medical facilities to give to the 65 and older age group. We have been working oldest to youngest and steadily whittling away at that age group. It is going well.

“We have reached the mid-70s group, in most of our counties, and we are working toward the 65-year-olds,” McDougall said. “We do still have some 80-year-olds and 90-year-olds coming in as well. As far as those working in critical infrastructure, we are finishing up with the utility workers and first responders – we are getting close to going into the schools.

“Right now, we have four National Guard members helping us,” she said. “We really appreciate their help and you can thank them for serving. Because of them we have been able to get a lot more done.”