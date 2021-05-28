Only two new COVID cases in entire district, vaccinations continue

YORK – In the four-day timeframe of May 22-25, there were only two new cases of COVID-19 in the entire Four Corners Health District.

Local health officials are reporting only one new case in York County and only one new case in Seward County.

There were no new cases in Butler or Polk Counties.

As of now, there have been 1,774 COVID-19 cases in York County, since the pandemic began, which is 12.9% of the population.

As of May 25, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District was 5,223. There were 17 new cases in the previous 14 days, with seven of those reported in the past seven days.

The Four Corners Health Department will host a walk-in clinic on Tuesday, June 1, at the health department offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue, from noon until 4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 years old and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those who are 18 and older. There is no charge for the vaccination.