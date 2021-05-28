Only two new COVID cases in entire district, vaccinations continue

YORK – In the four-day timeframe of May 22-25, there were only two new cases of COVID-19 in the entire Four Corners Health District.
Local health officials are reporting only one new case in York County and only one new case in Seward County.
There were no new cases in Butler or Polk Counties.
As of now, there have been 1,774 COVID-19 cases in York County, since the pandemic began, which is 12.9% of the population.
As of May 25, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District was 5,223. There were 17 new cases in the previous 14 days, with seven of those reported in the past seven days.
The Four Corners Health Department will host a walk-in clinic on Tuesday, June 1, at the health department offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue, from noon until 4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 years old and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those who are 18 and older. There is no charge for the vaccination.
There will also be a shot event on Thursday, June 3, from 4-8 p.m. (offering Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years old and older and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years old and older). It will be held at Harrison Park and hot dogs, chips and water will be served from 4-6:30 p.m. Spanish translators will also be available.
“The theme of our work now is vaccinating, that is our main focus now,” Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said during this week’s community sector briefing. “Regarding the vaccination numbers in York County, we are slightly lagging behind the rates we are seeing in the larger, urban areas. The rural areas are a little behind; we have a little more vaccination hesitancy here.”
She said 37.85% of York County’s total population is now fully vaccinated.
“Let’s light a fire under everyone, let’s remind everyone that vaccinations are available and let’s get more shots in arms,” McDougall said.
“As everyone likely knows, the directed health measures in Nebraska are not being continued,” McDougall said. “But that doesn’t mean the recommendations have gone away, just the misdemeanors for non-compliance have gone away. So if you are vaccinated, masks are optional and if you are not vaccinated it is still recommended that you wear masks indoors and in close areas. We still have COVID cases around and many of those are variants. We know we still have COVID around. If someone tests positive, a 10-day isolation will still be needed and quarantines are still recommended.
“We have been notified that while Test Nebraska sites are still running, they will discontinue in mid-to-late July,” McDougall added.
“Yes, things are really looking good and it’s so encouraging,” said Jim Ulrich, CEO Of York General Health Care Services. “In Nebraska, in a week’s span from Tuesday to Tuesday, in the state, the cases went from 701 the week before to 514. Statewide hospitalization numbers look good too. As of May 25, it was 79, down from 91 the week before. These are happy things to talk about.”
Ulrich added that York General is still requiring masking and screening.
And he noted, “The longer we stay in the green zone of the risk dial, the better everyone feels.”