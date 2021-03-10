Only one new COVID case reported in York County in three-day period

YORK – There was only one COVID-19 case reported in the entire county for the three-day period of March 6-8, which is great news compared to the double and triple digits – on a daily basis – that had been seen just a few months ago.

The county’s total is now at 1,669.

Seward County added six new cases during that timeframe, according to officials from the Four Corners Health Department, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,873.

There were only two new cases in Polk County, bringing their cumulative total to 833.

And Butler County had only one new case, bringing the total there to 833.

Health officials say that as of March 8, the total cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases in the health district was 4,942. There were 69 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 32 of those in the last seven days.

Officials also added that as of March 6, a total of 11,324 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the health district. Of this total, 7668 have been first doses and 3,656 have been second doses. Vaccination clinics will continue to be held across the district, in the coming days, and the numbers will be updated as they become available.

The number of vaccinations administered in each of the counties in the health district is as follows: York County, 3,986; Seward County, 3,693; Butler County, 2,254; and Polk County, 1,391.

