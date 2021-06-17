Only one new COVID case in entire health district in four days

YORK – Only one new case of COVID-19 was reported in the entire Four Corners Health District in a four-day timespan, and that case was in Seward County.

This continues a trend where new cases are only in the single digits and there is the possibility that the health district’s risk dial might be discontinued at the end of the month if risk factors continue to be as low as they have been.

As of June 15, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district was at 5,254. There were 10 new cases in the previous 14 days, with three of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics continue. A walk-in clinic will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at the Four Corners Health Department offices from noon until 4 p.m. They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years old and older and the Johnson & Johnson (one-time vaccination) for those 18 years old and older during that time. There is no charge for the vaccine.

The latest figures from the health department show that the number of vaccinations in York County have now exceeded 11,000 – standing now at 11,002. That compares to 14,102 in Seward County; 6,664 in Butler County; and 3,856 in Polk County.

So far, 35,624 vaccinations have been administered in the health district. Of those, 17,929 are first doses; 16,719 are second doses; and 976 are Johnson & Johnson (which have only a one dose requirement).

