Only five new COVID cases reported in York County

YORK – There were only five new cases of COVID-19 reported in York County in the last three days (Jan. 23-25), according to officials from the Four Corners Health Department.

This is the first time in a long time that the new case total for the county has been in the single digits.

This brings the cumulative total number of cases for the county to 1,560.

There were 15 new cases reported in Seward County for the past three days, bringing the total there to 1,762.

Polk and Butler Counties each added just four new cases to their cumulative total – Polk County has now had 508 cases and Butler County has had 796.

In the last three days, there were 28 new cases in the whole district.

As of January 25, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 4,626. There were 223 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 105 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, the risk dial for the district remains in the yellow category, which is the lowest it has been since last September.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths confirmed by the health department in recent days.

Meanwhile, York General Health Care Services has provided new information regarding the next phase of vaccinations. (See accompanying article in the York News-Times).

