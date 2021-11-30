Only a few families remain for adoption in 2021 Adopt A Family program

In order to ensure that all the families receive their gifts on time, each of them should be wrapped and brought to the News-Times, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Platte Avenue. The deadline for gift drop-off at the News-Times offices is Friday, Dec. 17.

The packages should be marked with the family’s number and adopters should specify which gifts are for which family member. Blue Valley will then deliver the gifts.

Monetary donations are another important part of the Adopt A Family program. Each year, financial donations are accepted by the Adopt A Family administrators at the News-Times and then turned over to an account that is managed by Blue Valley Community Action.

This money is accessed throughout the year as Blue Valley officials help individuals and families who fall on hard times . . . paying for utility bills, for vehicle gas, to help with medications, etc., when people can’t pay for those things themselves and have nowhere to turn.

The YNT has again set a goal, a challenge, of $5,000 . . . and there will be updates of the level of giving on a regular basis through Christmas.

To make monetary donations, funds may be mailed to Adopt A Family in care of the News-Times, Box 279, York, NE 68467.