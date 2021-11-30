Only a few families remain for adoption in 2021 Adopt A Family program

YORK – Only three of 15 families remain up for adoption in this year’s Adopt a Family program.
Twelve have already been graciously adopted by organizations, businesses, individuals and families.
This is the 31st year the York News-Times has worked with Blue Valley Community Action in this special program to help families in need get coats, clothes, pots and pans, maybe some gift cards and some toys as well, during the Christmas season.
The 15 families were chosen from among Blue Valley clientele or from recommendations by area pastors and social service agencies.
Each family put together a wish list – and those lists have been published in the York News-Times.
Each profile includes the ages, clothing sizes, needs and wishes of the family members so those who wish to adopt a family can select appropriate gifts.
A number will be assigned to each family to maintain their anonymity.
Anyone interested in adopting a family should call the News-Times business office at 362-4478 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They should ask for Cheri Knoell or Tammi Eikenhorst who are the program coordinators for the YNT.
They are asked to specify the number of the family they want to adopt.
In order to ensure that all the families receive their gifts on time, each of them should be wrapped and brought to the News-Times, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Platte Avenue. The deadline for gift drop-off at the News-Times offices is Friday, Dec. 17.
The packages should be marked with the family’s number and adopters should specify which gifts are for which family member. Blue Valley will then deliver the gifts.
Monetary donations are another important part of the Adopt A Family program. Each year, financial donations are accepted by the Adopt A Family administrators at the News-Times and then turned over to an account that is managed by Blue Valley Community Action.
This money is accessed throughout the year as Blue Valley officials help individuals and families who fall on hard times . . . paying for utility bills, for vehicle gas, to help with medications, etc., when people can’t pay for those things themselves and have nowhere to turn.
The YNT has again set a goal, a challenge, of $5,000 . . . and there will be updates of the level of giving on a regular basis through Christmas.
To make monetary donations, funds may be mailed to Adopt A Family in care of the News-Times, Box 279, York, NE 68467.
All checks should be made payable to Adopt A Family. In order to recognize those who give, contributors will be identified by name in the News-Times, unless they wish to remain anonymous.