 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Only 16 new COVID cases reported in entire health district
0 comments

Only 16 new COVID cases reported in entire health district

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID

YORK – The numbers continue to be much improved within the Four Corners Health District when it comes to how many new COVID cases were confirmed in the three-day timespan of Feb. 27 to March 1.

During that timeframe, only four new cases were confirmed in York County. That brought the cumulative total to 1,666 in this area.

There were seven new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,848.

There were three new cases in Butler County, bringing the total there to 831.

And there were only two new cases in Polk County, bringing the total there to 565.

As of March 1, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,910. There were 77 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 37 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Vaccination clinics continue throughout the health district.

Vaccination clinics have been held on Thursdays in York County, for individuals who have been contacted by health officials. These individuals are qualified by age and/or by job description as a crucial worker. The vaccination clinics here are now being held at the Holthus Convention Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rooster will appear in court after killing owner during illegal cockfight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households
National News

Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households

  • Updated

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Once known for singer Anita Bryant's anti-gay rights campaign and a ban on gay and lesbian adoptions, Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News