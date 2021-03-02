Only 16 new COVID cases reported in entire health district

YORK – The numbers continue to be much improved within the Four Corners Health District when it comes to how many new COVID cases were confirmed in the three-day timespan of Feb. 27 to March 1.

During that timeframe, only four new cases were confirmed in York County. That brought the cumulative total to 1,666 in this area.

There were seven new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,848.

There were three new cases in Butler County, bringing the total there to 831.

And there were only two new cases in Polk County, bringing the total there to 565.

As of March 1, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,910. There were 77 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 37 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Vaccination clinics continue throughout the health district.

Vaccination clinics have been held on Thursdays in York County, for individuals who have been contacted by health officials. These individuals are qualified by age and/or by job description as a crucial worker. The vaccination clinics here are now being held at the Holthus Convention Center.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.