One year later, pandemic anniversary reached

YORK – A year ago, the world suddenly stood still and the realization of what the word “pandemic” really means became all too clear.
The virus called COVID-19 was no longer something just found in foreign countries or even in faraway states.
This situation was going to affect York County as well.
It was March 12, when York General Health Care Services announced there would be changes to patient visitation practices and protocol within its campuses.
On March 17, everything started to change – city council and county board agendas were pared back to reduce the size of crowds at meetings, the city made a plan to close facilities to the public, visits to the county jail ended and school was “temporarily closed until the end of the weekend so plans for the future can be made.”
On March 19, the county closed the main floor offices in the courthouse and the York schools closed with a plan for it to remain that way until April 3.
Toilet paper became a hot commodity and city public works staff had to make public recommendations on how to not harm the city’s sewer system.
The county made a response plan and the Nebraska Department of Education told the state’s schools to prepare for “alternative learning” by March 23.
On March 20, the first online community sector meeting was held via Zoom (a term not many had heard of before but now recognize to be a part of common life). The way funerals were held radically changed and the York movie theater closed its doors.
On March 21, disaster declarations for the city and the county were signed and the city’s mayor asked bars and restaurants to please limit the number of people they allowed in their facilities. The ethanol plant near York began manufacturing hand sanitizer and many local groups began sewing face masks.
Online learning began for all students in the area and health care facilities were closed to the public – creating the need for many “visits through closed windows.” Churches began closing and the schools began outdoor food distribution programs for students.
On March 25, the York Public School closed indefinitely, for onsite learning.
On March 31, it was announced that the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in York County. And on that same day, the 10-person rule was put into place for the entire state.
In early April, glass windows were installed at the counters on the main floor of the York County Courthouse, to allow workers and the public to see one another talk with one another during business interactions – while also providing a safety barrier between them.
Meanwhile, Plexiglass barriers were being installed at most if not all businesses in town as a way to protect workers and patrons.
On April 7, the county commissioners held their first meeting via Zoom. While the commissioners, for the most part, have continued meeting in person, they have continued providing this medium as a way for the public to watch from afar, via online, if they choose.
In early April, city officials issued a statement closing all playgrounds and outdoor equipment, as an effort to slow down the spread of the virus. It was encouraged that residents utilize the trails – but with social distancing being key.
The York City Council members held their first Zoom meeting April 2. “Every day is a new day and we continue making our contingency plans,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “We are anticipating what we can do to make everything better during this time. Meanwhile, city employees continue to work. This is a fluid situation and things continue to change. We continue to stay in touch with the Four Corners Health Department and the governor’s office.”
Meanwhile, the York County Development Corporation conducted a survey of local business owners and managers with 87 responses. Of those respondents, nine said their businesses were closed. A little less than half of those closed, YCDC Director Lisa Hurley said, indicated that they closed because they were forced to do so (due to mandates and safety factors) and 55 percent said their closures were voluntary. She said business owners and managers with open businesses indicated they are averaging at 82 percent operating levels and their remote operating level is 56 percent. The remote operating level showed that a lot of people were working from home at that time.
Hurley said further that “we are seeing the supply chain affected now, where some businesses are having a hard time getting supplies and getting out their product.” She said the representation of people who took the survey came from all areas of business and from all sizes of business, small to very large.
Of those responding businesses, 15 percent said their employee counts had changed since the COVID-19 situation began and when it came to employee morale, the respondents said morale could be ranked at about 55 percent. Employers also indicated that they are worried about the impact the situation will have on their businesses, they were worried about their employees’ wellbeing and finances, and they were worried about making sure the community is OK overall.
Also in April, the York City Council agreed to financial assistance for local businesses from the city’s Community Development Block Grant fund. At that time, $218,000 was in that fund – which had earlier been granted by the state for allocation to businesses for qualifying expansion efforts. That money was scheduled to go back to the state in a short amount of time if not spent – the city’s elected officials determined these small grants to local businesses would be a good use of the funds. Applications were taken through April and into May. Businesses had to provide “clear and objective evidence that permanent jobs will be lost without the CDBG assistance.”
It was April 22 when the first mass testing event was held in York in the parking lot outside the Holthus Convention Center.
It was May when the reality became certain that high school graduations would have to be cancelled – at least for the time being. In York, an amazing project was undertaken in which the Faces of 2020 were hung all throughout the downtown. Banners displaying the faces of each of the graduating seniors from York High School were displayed for months. And that was a lot of faces – 112 to be specific. Senior Joy Rides started popping up – including here in York. May 17, on what would have been their graduation day, 80 decked-out vehicles-worth of York High graduates drove through York as bystanders clapped and honked.
Primary Election Day, May 12, looked differently but the polls still opened to the public. There was a 40 percent voter-turnout for York County with 3,881 ballots cast. Of those, 3,175 were done by mail.
It was great news in late May when the governor announced the Directed Health Measures were being changed and restrictions were to be slightly loosened. That included the reopening of hair salons and barber shops. While everyone was excited to get their hair cut, colored and styled (it had been a long wait for everyone), it also came with new protocol that many at the time felt was historic in nature – everyone inside a salon, workers and patrons alike, had to wear masks the entire time they were inside. It also allowed for limited gatherings, so small events – including weddings – could be held again.
The unemployment rate was announced in late May, which was reported at 6.1 percent of York County, which was the highest it had been in decades.
On June 27, York High School graduation was held outside, at Levitt Stadium.
Thursday, July 2, marked the first meeting the York City Council had in the council chambers since March. During that timeframe, the council had meetings via Zoom, at the convention center and in the auditorium.
Warnings were issued on July 3, as local health officials said rising numbers of cases would be seen and the risk dial was created.
On July 8, it was announced there were plans for York Public Schools to open for in-person learning on Aug. 13.
During the first week of August, an altered York County Fair was held that only included livestock shows; but there were some outdoor events – a free outside movie, figure eight races and tractor pulls.
On Aug. 13, the doors to the schools reopened with a goal of hopefully continuing onsite learning until the Christmas break.
Yorkfest and the accompanying 150th anniversary of the city and county were held Sept. 10-12. The parade had a different format and limited events were modified to provide for social distancing.
Phase 4 began in September and the percentage of capacity in indoor spaces went to 75 percent.
Sept. 14, it was confirmed that the first COVID-19-related death had occurred in York County.
The “second wave” that had been predicted by health officials, regarding COVID-19, arrived on Oct. 20, when the number of new infections began to rise daily in very large increments, as did hospitalizations. At that point, indoor gatherings were limited to 50 percent.
Nov. 3 arrived and despite a high rate of early mail-in voting, in-person voting for the General Election was extremely heavy.
On Nov. 13, Governor Pete Ricketts told the state that new and tighter health restrictions would be put into place if 25 percent of the state’s hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. At that point, the figure was at 20 percent and the state was closing in on a seventh-straight week of record new cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. The day before the governor spoke, the single-day total for the state was 2,611 – the second-highest of the entire pandemic. That same day, the Four Corners Health District’s risk dial moved into the red – the worst category.
It was determined on Nov. 24 that a mask mandate would be put into place and remain in effect until Jan. 15, 2021. The city’s board of health – which is made up of the mayor, president of the council, chief of police, the city administrator and the city physician – met before the public to discuss the matter. The board rarely meets or makes policy – it was designed to handle business only during a health crisis. The pandemic qualifies as such and the Four Corners Health Department Board along with local healthcare providers asked that the board of health meet to determine whether or not a mask mandate should be put in place. The public meeting was held at the convention center. Many health care professionals asked that the mandate be created, due to the surging number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. With a 4-1 vote, the mask mandate was created.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m., the first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations arrived at York General. By noon, front line heath care workers were moving through the Westview Medical Building in an orderly process, to receiving the vaccinations.
On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, a special meeting of the city’s board of health was called and with a vote of 3-2, the citywide mask mandate was extended to the end of February.
At 12:01 a.m., March 1, 2021, the city’s mask mandate was allowed to expire.
The vaccination clinics in York were moved to the Holthus Convention Center, in order to have enough room for mass vaccination events.
As of March 10, 2021, there were only two new cases of COVID-19 reported in York County. At this point in the pandemic, 12 percent of the county’s population had been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus over the past year.