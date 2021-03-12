One year later, pandemic anniversary reached

Sept. 14, it was confirmed that the first COVID-19-related death had occurred in York County.

The “second wave” that had been predicted by health officials, regarding COVID-19, arrived on Oct. 20, when the number of new infections began to rise daily in very large increments, as did hospitalizations. At that point, indoor gatherings were limited to 50 percent.

Nov. 3 arrived and despite a high rate of early mail-in voting, in-person voting for the General Election was extremely heavy.

On Nov. 13, Governor Pete Ricketts told the state that new and tighter health restrictions would be put into place if 25 percent of the state’s hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. At that point, the figure was at 20 percent and the state was closing in on a seventh-straight week of record new cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. The day before the governor spoke, the single-day total for the state was 2,611 – the second-highest of the entire pandemic. That same day, the Four Corners Health District’s risk dial moved into the red – the worst category.