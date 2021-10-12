 Skip to main content
One seriously injured in Highway 34 accident near ethanol plant
One seriously injured in Highway 34 accident near ethanol plant

York fire and rescue

York firefighters extinguished a fire in the engine compartment of this small pickup after it collided with a semi at the intersection of Road O and Highway 34 just north of the ethanol plant Tuesday morning. The driver of the pickup was seriously injured, according to interim fire chief, Tony Bestwick.

 News-Times/Melanie Wilkinson

YORK—One person was seriously injured in an accident at the Intersection of Highway 34 and Road O, which is right north of the ethanol plant near York.

The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Called to the scene were York Fire and Rescue and the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance were taken to the scene on the report that one of the vehicles involved was on fire.

The collision was between a small pickup and a semi.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire which was in the engine compartment of the pickup.

The pickup was totally destroyed and its driver, according to interim York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick, suffered very serious injuries. Bestwick said that person was transported by ambulance to York General Hospital and could not comment further on the extent of the person’s injuries.

It did not appear the semi driver was injured.

No other details, regarding how the accident happened or the identities of those involved, were available at the scene as the matter was still under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Traffic was backed up from both directions for about 20 minutes until the ambulance left the scene and debris was moved from the driving lanes. The sheriff’s department directed traffic through the accident area so the considerable amount of vehicles could get moving again.

