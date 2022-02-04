One person seriously injured in apartment complex fire caused by "smoking materials"

YORK – One person was very seriously injured and 20 others were displaced after an apartment building fire at 1225 North Lincoln Avenue Thursday evening.
York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick said they were dispatched to the scene at 5:47 p.m., to this multi-apartment complex, which is located in the area above the Lincoln Avenue underpass.
“Upon arrival, we saw a person hanging out the south side of the apartment building, on the second floor,” Bestwick explained. “There was also another person on the north side, standing on the roof. So immediately, we took care of those people and got them to safety. A fire tech crew went inside and quickly extinguished the fire which was located in the southwest apartment on the second floor, which had already been completely gutted by the flames.”
Firefighters and law enforcement officers worked to vacate all the occupants.
Chief Bestwick said apartment doors were hanging open which led to black smoke traveling into another apartment (other than the apartment of origin) and the occupant of that apartment had to be rescued through a window on the south side of the complex. That person, an adult male, was critically injured – life saving measures were administered at the scene and he was transferred by ambulance to York General Hospital. Bestwick said that man was then later transferred to a Lincoln hospital by helicopter. As of Friday morning, the man’s medical status was not immediately available and Bestwick said his department had not been given an update as well.
Bestwick said the cause of the fire was “improper disposal of smoking materials on a couch or a bed” and he termed it as accidental.
“The fire itself was contained to the apartment of origin but there was significant fire and water damage to the entire structure,” Bestwick said.
York County Emergency Management and the Red Cross provided transportation and housing for the 20 people who were displaced by the situation.
Bestwick said the York Fire Department had 25 firefighters at the scene and the Waco Fire Department provided mutual aid bringing three trucks and a dozen firefighters. Bestwick said the strong and immediate response was a key factor in that not more people were seriously injured.
He also noted the strong response from law enforcement, which included officers from the York Police Department, the York County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. He said York Police officers were instrumental as first responders, saying, “They did an awesome job and we really, really appreciate all their help.”