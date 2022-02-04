One person seriously injured in apartment complex fire caused by "smoking materials"

YORK – One person was very seriously injured and 20 others were displaced after an apartment building fire at 1225 North Lincoln Avenue Thursday evening.

York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick said they were dispatched to the scene at 5:47 p.m., to this multi-apartment complex, which is located in the area above the Lincoln Avenue underpass.

“Upon arrival, we saw a person hanging out the south side of the apartment building, on the second floor,” Bestwick explained. “There was also another person on the north side, standing on the roof. So immediately, we took care of those people and got them to safety. A fire tech crew went inside and quickly extinguished the fire which was located in the southwest apartment on the second floor, which had already been completely gutted by the flames.”

Firefighters and law enforcement officers worked to vacate all the occupants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}