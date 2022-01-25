One of last remaining lots in industrial park to be sold

YORK – One of the very last remaining lots available for sale in the city’s industrial park is about to be sold.
The sale of a 4.89-acre lot has been approved by the city council as it was brought forward last week.
“Duane and Brenda Grotz wish to purchase the property, at the same price the city has sold all the other land out there, which has been $18,500 an acre,” York City Attorney Charley Campbell told the council. “They want to use the property for storage in connection to their farm operation.”
He said the council would need to approve the sale and then the matter would be published three times as a legal notice – before the sale could become official.
“As Charley said, the price is the same as it always has been and we have done this many times before,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
The council voted yes.
Also on this past week’s agenda:
• York City Administrator Sue Crawford commended James Paul’s work as the public works director and his efforts to enhance the city’s safety practices. “He is getting the safety committee back in place and workers are wearing reflective vests, as examples. He is working on our processes and getting us in compliance.”
• The council approved a special designated alcohol license for Grand Central Foods to hold a tasting event at the library – also known as York Uncorked. Owner Warren Thomas said he’s arranged for seven vendors to be at the event.
• The council signed a contract with HDR for construction management services associated with the big landfill expansion project. The cost will be $237,000 which is far under the $325,000 that was already budgeted.
Mayor Barry Redfern noted that HDR has been to meetings with the city and the county regarding this project.
“And they will make sure it is all done properly,” Paul told the council. “We are asking to sign this with HDR instead of putting it out to bid.”
The council agreed.
• The Tax Increment Financing project for the United Farmers Cooperative project undertaken many years ago has now closed . . . it has come to an end.
• The council agreed to the following appointments recommended by the mayor: Sheila Hubbard to the NPPD Retail Rate Review Committee and Retail Power Review Advisory Board; Barry Redfern to the York County Aging Services Commission Board; Jeff Beins to the Community Redevelopment Authority Advisory Group; Joan Strong, Jeff Erickson and Mike Ocken to the Tree Board.