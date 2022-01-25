One of last remaining lots in industrial park to be sold

YORK – One of the very last remaining lots available for sale in the city’s industrial park is about to be sold.

The sale of a 4.89-acre lot has been approved by the city council as it was brought forward last week.

“Duane and Brenda Grotz wish to purchase the property, at the same price the city has sold all the other land out there, which has been $18,500 an acre,” York City Attorney Charley Campbell told the council. “They want to use the property for storage in connection to their farm operation.”

He said the council would need to approve the sale and then the matter would be published three times as a legal notice – before the sale could become official.

“As Charley said, the price is the same as it always has been and we have done this many times before,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

The council voted yes.

Also on this past week’s agenda:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}