One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash

YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m.

Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound on Highway 34, two miles west of Utica, just past the York/Seward County line.

Vrbka said a juvenile (who the department is not identifying due to her age) was eastbound on Highway 34.

“The juvenile’s vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and the two vehicles collided, head-on,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We haven’t determined the cause of the accident as of yet, it remains under investigation. There were no weather issues at that time, no rain or fog, so that wasn’t a factor.”

After the impact, the Sorenson vehicle went into the north ditch. Sheriff Vrbka said Sorenson was ejected.

The juvenile’s vehicle “continued eastbound and came to rest partially on the shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “The juvenile was not ejected, she was still inside when responders arrived.”

Responding to the scene, Vrbka said, were his department; fire/rescue squads from Utica, York and Waco; the Seward County Sheriff’s Department; and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Sheriff Vrbka said Sorenson was transported to York General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The juvenile was transported to the Seward hospital and then taken by helicopter to Bryan West. Sheriff Vrbka said it is his understanding she was later flown to Omaha UNMC where she remains in critical condition.