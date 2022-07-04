One killed in hotel roof collapse in York

YORK – One person was killed as a result of a hotel roof collapse in York shortly before 9 p.m., Sunday, July 3.

According to the York Fire Department, they were dispatched to the Hampton Inn at 309 West David Drive on a report that the roof fell into the pool area.

The fire department dispatched ambulances as well as heavy equipment rigs. When they arrived, they found the roof had collapsed into the pool and around the walk-way in the pool area.

When firefighters, EMTs and local law enforcement arrived, the pool area had already been evacuated – however, “one victim was found deceased at the scene.”

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

There has also not been further information disclosed, as of yet, regarding whether others were injured.

Fire department officials said they were assisted by Mogul’s Towing and Hitz Towing in stabilizing the collapsed area, as all three entities used heavy equipment to do so.

The entire hotel was evacuated and lodging had to be found for the 40 guests who had to be relocated.

Fire department personnel said they want to thank the York Police Department, the York County Sheriff’s Department, the York County Emergency Communications Center, Hitz Towing, Mogul’s Towing, the Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy for their assistance in this situation.

Monday morning, despite it being the Fourth of July holiday, two fire trucks, an ambulance and a slew of firefighters – both paid and volunteer – returned to the scene to provide what was dispatched as “special duty.” They assisted with the removal of debris and entry through the south side of the facility. They were also accompanied by officers with the York Police Department.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

The matter remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office and other entities.

