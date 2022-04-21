One killed in fog-related crash east of Bradshaw

YORK – Shortly before 8 a.m., Thursday, April 21, a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 34, in York County, due to extremely foggy conditions, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the accident occurred one mile east of Bradshaw on Highway 34.

“It involved three vehicles – a car, a pickup and a semi,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “Each vehicle had one occupant. The driver of a car, a female, was killed. The driver of a pickup, also a female, was taken to York General Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.”

It didn’t appear the semi driver was injured.

The cause of the accident was attributed to the very dense fog which created a situation of no visibility for drivers.

Due to the terrible conditions, the sheriff’s department and state patrol shut down Highway 34 between the accident scene and the Henderson spur.

At the scene, the sheriff said there was continued difficulty with stopping traffic because of the lack of visibility.

The sheriff said next of kin have been notified regarding the woman’s death and he will be releasing her name as well as the names of the others involved later Thursday morning.

Along with the sheriff’s department and state patrol, rescue squads from Bradshaw and York responded to the scene.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.