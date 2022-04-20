 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured in accident on bypass

YORK – One person was injured and taken to York General Hospital after a crash at the intersection of Recharge Road and the Highway 81 bypass on the western edge of York, Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the York Fire Department was dispatched to the scene on the report of a two-vehicle accident.

It appeared at the scene that one of the two drivers was injured and no passengers were needing medical attention.

As the accident remained under investigation, no further information was available from law enforcement.

The injured driver was taken to York General Hospital.

