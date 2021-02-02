 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Man dies after being hit by train
Train accident

The York County Sheriff’s Department and York Fire/Rescue Department responded to the scene of what had been reported as a train/vehicle collision at the Road K railroad crossing Tuesday morning. One person, who was a pedestrian on the tracks, was killed in the situation. It was determined that the deceased was not inside the vehicle at the time of impact, but rather standing on the tracks.

 News-Times/Melanie Wilkinson

YORK – One person has died as a result of being hit by a train at the Road K railroad crossing, just west of York.

York Fire and Rescue and the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, on the report of a car/vehicle collision.

When they arrived, they found a deceased man at the scene, at the crossing.

The deceased man was identified as Travis Stoltenberg, 45, whose addresses have been listed as York and Libby, Mont.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said Stoltenberg “was not in the vehicle when the train came through. His vehicle was parked on the tracks but he was not in it. His vehicle was parked on the tracks and he was standing on the tracks when the train hit him. The train then hit the vehicle and took the vehicle with it down the track about a half-mile,” due to the train’s momentum before it could stop.

“The vehicle was destroyed,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

The sheriff indicated that next of kin had been notified.

He also noted there were no other vehicles or individuals involved in the situation.

