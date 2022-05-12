One dies in fatal crash on Highway 34 in Seward County

SEWARD – According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, one person died in a crash on Highway 34 this week.

Officials say that at approximately 7:50 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Road.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Highway 34 when it crossed the center line into eastbound traffic, causing a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer heading eastbound. Both vehicles were occupied solely by a driver.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza, Beau Connely, 29, of Lincoln, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

Seward Fire and Rescue and Garland Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.