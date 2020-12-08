One COVID-related death reported in York County

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting another COVID-related death in York County – that of a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized.

That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in this county to seven.

They are also reporting the death of a woman in her 70s, in Seward County, who also had been hospitalized.

These two deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in the health district to 35. Polk County has had a total of 13, Seward County had had nine and Butler County has had six.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the past three days (Dec. 5-7) there have been 44 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, according to Four Corners officials. That brings the cumulative total here to 1,205.

There have been 37 new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,365.

Butler County has had 22 new cases, bringing the total there to 676.

And Polk County has had six new cases, bringing the total there to 435.

The total number of cases, since the pandemic began, in the health district is now at 3,681. There have been 639 new cases in the past 14 days, with 294 of those being in the last seven days.

Hospitalization numbers have noticeably increased in the health district in the last month. Right now, the total numbers of hospitalizations of people living in the health district are: Seward County, 74; York County, 50; Butler County, 27; and Polk County, 25.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.