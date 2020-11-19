One COVID-related death reported in Polk County, 6.4% of York County has been infected

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting that a man in his 80s, in Polk County, has died due to COVID-19. Health officials say he had been hospitalized.

This brings the total COVID-19-related deaths in the district to 22. Polk County has had 12 COVID-19-related deaths; Butler County has had four; Seward County has had three; and York County has had three.

A total of 148 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the health district in the past two days (Nov. 17-18), Four Corners officials say.

Seward County has had 74 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,105.

York County has had 32 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 877.

Butler County has had 27 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 473.

And Polk County has had 15 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 361.

The total cumulative number of cases in the district is now up to 2,816. There have been 842 new cases in the past 14 days, with 410 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.