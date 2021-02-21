One COVID-related death reported in health district

YORK – One COVID-related death is being reported by health officials in the Four Corners District, which brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the district (since the pandemic began) to 69.

The latest death is that of a Seward County man in his 90s, who had been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 26 COVID-related deaths in Seward County, 18 in Polk County, 13 in York County and 12 in Butler County.

Over the two-day span of Feb. 18-19, there were five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,655.

In that same two-day timeframe, there were six new cases in Seward County, two new cases in Polk County and two new cases in Butler County.

As of Feb. 19, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,851. There were 89 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 42 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Over the past seven days, according to health officials, there have been 13 new cases in York County, 16 in Seward County, 10 in Polk County and three in Butler County.