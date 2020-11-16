One COVID-related death reported in health district

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department has reported a death related to COVID-19 in the health district.

Officials say the death is that of a man in Butler County, who was in his 70s and had been hospitalized.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the district to 21. Polk County has had the most, with 11; Butler County has had four; Seward and York Counties have each had three.

Meanwhile, there have been 147 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district in the past two days.

York County has had 67 new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 814.

Seward County has had 41 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 984.

Polk County has had 20 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 331.

And Butler County has had 16 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 424.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now at 2,553. There have been 887 new cases in the past 14 days, with 432 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.