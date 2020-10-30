Once in a BOO moon

Earth in 2020 has been full of unique, memorable historic events, but if you look to the sky Halloween night a historic event of the celestial type will light up the sky.
A full moon falls on Halloween 2020, but not just any full moon: a “blue” moon.
So what is a blue moon? By modern definition, a blue moon is a second full moon within a calendar month. This occurs about every two-and-a-half years, the next being in August 2023.
Support Local Journalism
A full moon on Halloween happens every nineteen years; however, since October is 31 days long, technically every Halloween full moon is a blue moon. In a nighttime nutshell, the next chance to witness a Halloween blue moon is 2039. Additionally, 2020 marks the first time a blue moon can be seen all over the globe since World War II.
Clear skies permitting, York area’s greatest opportunity to see Halloween 2020’s blue moon is between moonrise at 6:49 p.m. and moonset at 7:53 the following morning. With the naked eye, a full moon is impressive, blue or not, but NASA states that even simple binoculars can reveal the lunar terrain like craters and larger mountainous ridges. Experts suggest binoculars with a minimum magnification of 7; bumping up magnification to 10 or 15 will reveal even more – at this degree of magnification, however, you might need a tripod to steady the view.
This year, pause from Halloween tricks and treats to look up – unless you’re willing to wait for the next Halloween blue moon nearly two decades from now.
(Oh, and don’t forget to set your clocks back for Daylight Savings Time.)
Happy Halloween!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!