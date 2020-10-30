Once in a BOO moon

Earth in 2020 has been full of unique, memorable historic events, but if you look to the sky Halloween night a historic event of the celestial type will light up the sky.

A full moon falls on Halloween 2020, but not just any full moon: a “blue” moon.

So what is a blue moon? By modern definition, a blue moon is a second full moon within a calendar month. This occurs about every two-and-a-half years, the next being in August 2023.

A full moon on Halloween happens every nineteen years; however, since October is 31 days long, technically every Halloween full moon is a blue moon. In a nighttime nutshell, the next chance to witness a Halloween blue moon is 2039. Additionally, 2020 marks the first time a blue moon can be seen all over the globe since World War II.

Clear skies permitting, York area’s greatest opportunity to see Halloween 2020’s blue moon is between moonrise at 6:49 p.m. and moonset at 7:53 the following morning. With the naked eye, a full moon is impressive, blue or not, but NASA states that even simple binoculars can reveal the lunar terrain like craters and larger mountainous ridges. Experts suggest binoculars with a minimum magnification of 7; bumping up magnification to 10 or 15 will reveal even more – at this degree of magnification, however, you might need a tripod to steady the view.