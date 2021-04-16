Oldest campus structure continues to be restored, renovated

YORK – It was quite a sight this week when the revised roofline of Hulitt Hall on the York College campus became a reality.

A large construction crane was used to lift sections into place atop the four-story structure.

Built in 1903, Hulitt Hall is the oldest original structure on the York College campus.

A $3.5 million renovation/restoration project is currently underway, with completion anticipated to be early 2022.

As explained earlier by Drew Jensen, contractor in charge of the project, “Making a 117-year-old building accessible, retaining its appearance and assuring structural integrity is the itent. The roofline is being altered in a way that aligns with the original structure and preserves its appearance.”

The revised roofline includes the addition of a window, styled to match the shape of the originals. The newly added feature will incorporate stained glass patterned after the York College Prayer Chapel and matching the current York College logo.

The project also includes incorporating matching red brick on the addition to preserve the early 20th century look that defines Hulitt Hall.