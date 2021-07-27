Old stories and priceless memories made at the York County Fair

YORK -- At this year’s York County Fair, families will shuffle in and out for the pork barbecue, DC Lynch Midway Carnival and Figure 8 races, but not many families can say they live at the fair. For the Pohl family from Benedict, the fair is indeed their summer vacation getaway, and they wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Amy Pohl, married to Brian Pohl, grew up showcasing her talents and competing in agricultural competitions when she was a little girl. Now, she is the leader of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club in Benedict which is celebrating 65 years since its founding. “I did 4-H with my cousins when my Uncle Ross was a leader. Now all of our kids are doing it, we like to say it’s a family affair,” said Amy.

Amy and Brian have one son, Evan, and two daughters, Hailee and Mattie, who have continued the love for fair season in their family.

Quilt making, livestock showing and cake baking are only a few of many activities the Pohls participate in at the fair. It’s no surprise their family has a 25-pound scrapbook of fair outings made by Mattie as a 4-H project. As Amy said, their home is a 4-H exhibit itself with stained glass projects hanging from the window sill and decorative quilts propped on the walls.