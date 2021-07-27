Old stories and priceless memories made at the York County Fair

YORK -- At this year’s York County Fair, families will shuffle in and out for the pork barbecue, DC Lynch Midway Carnival and Figure 8 races, but not many families can say they live at the fair. For the Pohl family from Benedict, the fair is indeed their summer vacation getaway, and they wouldn’t trade it for anything.
Amy Pohl, married to Brian Pohl, grew up showcasing her talents and competing in agricultural competitions when she was a little girl. Now, she is the leader of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club in Benedict which is celebrating 65 years since its founding. “I did 4-H with my cousins when my Uncle Ross was a leader. Now all of our kids are doing it, we like to say it’s a family affair,” said Amy.
Amy and Brian have one son, Evan, and two daughters, Hailee and Mattie, who have continued the love for fair season in their family.
Quilt making, livestock showing and cake baking are only a few of many activities the Pohls participate in at the fair. It’s no surprise their family has a 25-pound scrapbook of fair outings made by Mattie as a 4-H project. As Amy said, their home is a 4-H exhibit itself with stained glass projects hanging from the window sill and decorative quilts propped on the walls.
“A lot of people think 4-H is just showing livestock, but there’s something for everyone,” said Amy.
Between signing up for concession stands, creating IDs for the projects, and hosting workshops in their own home, pre-fair is crunch time for the Pohl family.
Mattie said, “It’s all about time management, you can’t whip something out at the last minute.”
Hailee added, “You get out what you put in. Time and effort are the most critical parts of finishing a project.”
Come fair week, they will load two to three car loads of projects and slowly make their way to the fair in hopes of keeping their projects looking crisp and fresh. Although, driving slow is only half the battle.
“One year we baked a double layered, round cake in the shape of a basketball. It had orange frosting with orange and brown Reeces pieces,” said Amy. “It was real cute until we went bouncing over the railroad tracks and the Reeces pieces were sliding down the side.”
Amy said basketball cake flops are only lessons to be learned for the Pohl family.
Mattie said, “It’s not about getting a purple or red ribbon. It’s about making lifelong friendships, spending time with family and serving the community.”
The Pohl family loves fair season and everything it stands for. In fact, they bring a camper every year for five-minute power naps and lunch breaks because they can’t miss a beat of making fair memories.