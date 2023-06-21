FAIRMONT — Fairmont will hold their Old Setts Picnic community celebration this upcoming weekend, June 23-25. Events will kick-off on Friday, June 23 with Fairview Manor’s Build-A-Burger at the Fairmont Legion starting at 5 p.m. and the Scavenger Hunt will start at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Park. The popular Glow Ladder Ball Tournament is back again this year and will be held at the Pool Park beginning at 9 p.m. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $20 per team. Contact Aaron at 402.759.1111 to register.

Saturday’s events will start at 8 a.m. when the Waffle Man comes to town and begins serving at the Fairmont Legion. The Fun Run/Walk will also start at 8 a.m. at the Fairmont Legion and after the Fun Run come and relax at the Bloody Mary Bar which will also include Mimosas and Sangrias. Serving will start at 9 a.m. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. the Vintage Market on Main will feature vendors and food trucks and the Veteran Memorial Walking Tour will start at 10 a.m. at 405 9th Ave. The Poker Run will begin at Overtime starting at 11 a.m. (contact Kevin at 269.908.2488 for more information and the Soda Shoppe Museum & Treats will be open from 1 — 4 p.m. Face Painting and Balloon Folding with 2-EEE the Clown will be held at the Fairmont Legion starting at 2 p.m. and then come test your abilities at the Dinger Derby at the Fairmont Ball Field starting at 3 p.m. The Youth Fire Fighter Experience will be held, courtesy of the Fairmont Volunteer Fire Department, starting at 4 p.m. and a Food Stand by the Belly Button Riders will open at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m. The Dustin West Band Street Dance will kick off at the Fairmont Legion.

On Sunday bring you lawn chairs and enjoy a Community Church Service at 11 a.m. at the Main Street Park. A Sloppy Joe Fundraiser will be held at the Senior Center beginning at 12 p.m. and Frisbee Golf (Fun for all ages) will start at 1 p.m. at the water tower, the museums on Main Street will be open from 1 — 4 p.m. and Fairview Manor’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Open House will be held from 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. A Horseshoe Tournament will be held at 2 p.m. (pre-registration required, $20 per team, contact Ryan at 402.366.4445) and the Marvin & Deloris Roper Memorial Parade will kick-off at 4 p.m. with line-up starting at the Middle School at 3:30 p.m. A Community Picnic catered by Smokin’ Reefers along with inflatables will be held at the Pool Park starting at 5 p.m. and Angie Kriz and The Polkatoons will perform at the Pool Park from 4:30 — 8:30 p.m. Chuck A Duck will be held at the Fairmont Pool starting at 7 p.m. and to complete the weekend of fun and festivities a Fireworks Show will take place at the ball field starting at 9:45 p.m.