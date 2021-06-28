Old Settlers Picnic event continues in Fairmont

FAIRMONT- The Fairmont Old Settlers celebration took place this past weekend from June 25-June 27. The town celebrated over 145 years of holding the parade/picnic event.

Events were spread out between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday included a “Build a Burger” event, along with an auction to support Fairview Manor, a scavenger hunt and free swimming at the municipal pool.

Saturday’s highlights included garage sales, a candlelight memorial, a fun run/walk, a Veteran memorial walking tour, a vintage market, home run derby, fire truck rides, water fights, and a Quilts of Valor presentation

On Sunday, the community gathered for a church service, Frisbee golf, horseshoes, the Mary and Deloris Roper Memorial Parade, a picnic for everyone, live music by Southern Cross, more free swimming and fireworks.

The event was a welcome change from last year when the celebration (like most all others in the area) was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, life was back to normal and the community was out in force to celebrate.