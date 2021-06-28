Old Settlers Picnic event continues in Fairmont

Trackless trains were another activity available for children. The train rode along the street across from the park.
LeRoy Ochsner and his wife, Denise, sit on their patio to watch the people in the parade drive by. Officials started lining up the parade participants by Fillmore Central Middle School, which is right across the street from where the Ochsners live. “We’ve lived here for about 15 years,” LeRoy said. “We try to do a few of the activities. Last night, we went downtown to see what was happening.”
Co-chief of the Fairmont Fire Department, Stuart Bridges, walks with his grandson Derek Bridges to put the fire trucks away after the parade ended. “He’s very into trucks or anything that makes noise lately,” Derek’s mother, Karley Bridges said. “We live in Omaha currently, but we are moving back to York soon. We are making our way back.”
Albert Radke (Skip) walks back to his house from the park where the picnic was held. “I’m 76 and I still work every day,” Radke said. “I sell tools everywhere from Israel to Alaska.” Radke used to own the yellow building down the street from the park.
Gabby Frey, 3, plays on the teeter totter with her sister, Hailey Frey. The Freys are from Geneva, and they came to celebrate the weekend in Fairmont. Hailey said they were going to get slushies at Kona Ice.
From left, TJ Fee, 8, and his father Josh Jackson, play laser tag with the other children at the picnic. “I tagged 12 people so far,” TJ said. Parents who were watching said that the game was such a good idea for the kids to have.
By Blythe Dorrian
FAIRMONT- The Fairmont Old Settlers celebration took place this past weekend from June 25-June 27. The town celebrated over 145 years of holding the parade/picnic event.
Events were spread out between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday included a “Build a Burger” event, along with an auction to support Fairview Manor, a scavenger hunt and free swimming at the municipal pool.
Saturday’s highlights included garage sales, a candlelight memorial, a fun run/walk, a Veteran memorial walking tour, a vintage market, home run derby, fire truck rides, water fights, and a Quilts of Valor presentation
On Sunday, the community gathered for a church service, Frisbee golf, horseshoes, the Mary and Deloris Roper Memorial Parade, a picnic for everyone, live music by Southern Cross, more free swimming and fireworks.
The event was a welcome change from last year when the celebration (like most all others in the area) was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, life was back to normal and the community was out in force to celebrate.
