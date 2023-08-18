When I started working at the York News-Times back in 1988, our deadline was 2 a.m.

Now, we did print our own paper so that made things a lot easier, with the exception of working on stone-age equipment. The old monochrome monitors with their black screens and green lettering could drive you nuts by the end of the night. Sometimes you felt like you were working in a maze as the screen would often shift and do funny things.

Then, if you happened to hit the wrong button, you may never see the story again.

However, when people picked up their paper on Saturday, all of the football games and even volleyball game scores and stories were in the sports section. As some of you may remember, the Crossroads Conference played volleyball first at 5 p.m. and then the football game followed at 7.

Eventually things had to change; the old press finally gave out and we had to ship off the paper elsewhere to be printed, which changed our deadline by quite a bit.

Still, 11 p.m. was a lot better than what it is today.

My sports editor felt that for transparency reasons I should write about the new deadline in my column today as he did the same in his column yesterday.

Last year we were hit with the new time of 9:10 p.m., which as I look back now was a whole lot better than the 8:40 p.m. one we head into the fall sports season with this year.

After covering the HWY 91 at Polk County softball game last night and having to deal with just minutes to get the story done, find photos and download them as well as write up cutlines and the story, it’s best that I did not write down my thoughts last night.

No sireee, they would have not been printable.

I’m pretty old school when it comes to the computer. I have survived not knowing more than I need to and sometimes that comes back to bite me because it takes me a little longer to navigate around things and that is not good when time is of the essence.

Bear with us, we will get the sports stories to you even if we have to enlist the help of the Pony Express to jump out on the dusty trail and deliver a copy of it to you.

I told you I was old school.

VacationI’ll just say this — Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina are beautiful, but I was glad to get back to Nebraska after 3200 miles on the road.

I’m glad we drove as we got to see so much more than if we had flown there. The Smokey Mountains will take your breath away, and Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg met all of our expectations.

The ocean was the ocean and while our time there was short, we can say we were there.

I even had a lady at the Alligator Farms near Myrtle Beach tell us she was envious of us living in Nebraska. Before I could ask her why, she was off chasing one of her kids before they jumped in a cage with one of the crocs.

My wife and I have already decided on our next vacation destination so saving money has already started for that one.

It’s going to be a hot weekend so stay cool, stay safe and be careful if you have to travel.