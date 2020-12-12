Old school charm is alive and well on the Payne farm

“I lost both parents, Mom was 58 and dad was 65, to cancer,” she said of what drives unwavering dedication to the lives in her care. “I want to know what goes into my kids’ bodies,” she says, crisply ticking off; “No pesticides. No hormones. No herbicides. We use manure to fertilize,” she added. “Nothing synthetic.” Of the latter commodity she reminds, one must not forget to properly nourish the ground, too.

Shoot, why not just pop stuff in the freezer? Many times quicker and easier, no?

Yes, she said, that would be a lot less trouble and make a fraction of the mess. But freezing just doesn’t cut it for this lady.

“There’s something about holding a jar in your hand and setting it on a shelf” where “it will last forever, honestly,” she explained. A substantial part of the product of her labor, it turns out, does not go into the mouths of those six hungry kids after all. “I like to give it away,” she said with a grin. “There’s something about putting stuff in jars and looking at it,” she said, “a sense of accomplishment.”

This modern-day mom even admitted, a bit sheepishly perhaps, “I still hang clothes out on the line.”

Life for the Paynes is as simple and straight-forward as it is rich and rewarding.