Old school charm is alive and well on the Payne farm

(Six miles north of Utica, Nebraska) – To find a farm filled with kids, livestock, pets, gardens and chickens (lots of chickens, but more on them later) one need search no further than the Payne place located straight north of Utica.
To say Nate and Chris Payne have a slew of irons in the fire, beginning with six kids ages 5-16, does not properly tell the story of this clan.
Farm wife deluxe Chris, the domestic engineer and guru of her brood, is the ramrod of a crew that begins with preschooler Mara, 5, and ends with son Sam, 16, a junior at Centennial High School in nearby Utica. In between are daughters Ava, 7, Leah, 9, Sarah, 12, and Cora, 14.
Now add to the mix a tolerant pony, Zeus, Banjo the big friendly dog, eight cats, a pen of hogs, some cattle and the aforementioned poultry. Are you willing to believe a constant inventory of 360,000 chickens, each and every one grown to plump, six-pound Costco rotisserie size under a 15-year contract with Lincoln Premium Poultry.
Chicks arrive immediately after hatching in Fremont and are released inside one of eight cavernous barns. Conditions are rigidly controlled using the latest leading-edge computer and air handling technology. Security is rigid to protect Lincoln Premium Poultry’s investment and the family’s livelihood from outside disease or contamination.
Dad is operations manager for 4P Poultry, the couple’s limited liability corporation.
In just 40-42 days the chicks, by then ready for the spit, go back to Fremont to be processed by Lincoln Premium Poultry under its own contract with Costco.
“It only takes 45 minutes to unload” a batch of 360,000 chickens, Chris said. Loading them back up, though, is a different matter. That process takes four hours … all in darkness.
In the inaugural year of the contract seven cycles of chickens have gone through the barns. For the math-challenged that is an eye-popping 2.4 million birds raised by this one family in a single year.
Jessica Kolterman, spokesperson for Lincoln Premium Poultry, said, “I mention that we process two million birds a week all the time,” at the plant in Fremont. “It blows people’s minds.”
Eight barns of chickens is certainly the shazam aspect of this old-time family, however poultry manufacturing is but one aspect of its lifestyle.
Chris, who has a master’s degree in public health and a full-time career as director of York General Wellness facility in neighboring York, is a refreshing throwback to the wholesome, diversified farm life that has largely faded into the rural past.
This woman belies her young mother status by raising much of her family’s food in as many as six individual gardens each year, then canning what the earth yields in jars and tucking it all away in the basement in a near-factory operation.
All the girls participate in the high-volume canning, livestock feeding, showing pigs and cattle at the fair and then adding their protein to an all-organic diet.
Meals are homemade – little or no fast food for this troupe – and everyone gathers around the dinner table together except when an older child or two is off to a school or church activity.
Sam plays football and wrestles for the Broncos, throws shot and discus on the track team, and plays baseball in summer. All the girls are softball athletes, and the older ones participate in other sports as well.
What does Chris and her whirling-dervish kid crew can?
“Vegetables,” she said, beginning to count on her fingers. “Fruit, soup, meat, salsa, spaghetti sauce, stew, catsup, relish …” Clearly the list goes on.
Oh, by the way, she is a winemaker of note, too … in all her spare time one supposes.
What does she ferment her wines from?
“Whatever fruit I can get ahold of,” she admitted with a grin.
Hanging on a corner of shelving in the basement larder are ribbons, testaments to her homemaking talent, each one awarded by a county fair judge.
Why would anyone expend so much energy in the hard work of gardening and canning? The answer quickly turns serious.
“I lost both parents, Mom was 58 and dad was 65, to cancer,” she said of what drives unwavering dedication to the lives in her care. “I want to know what goes into my kids’ bodies,” she says, crisply ticking off; “No pesticides. No hormones. No herbicides. We use manure to fertilize,” she added. “Nothing synthetic.” Of the latter commodity she reminds, one must not forget to properly nourish the ground, too.
Shoot, why not just pop stuff in the freezer? Many times quicker and easier, no?
Yes, she said, that would be a lot less trouble and make a fraction of the mess. But freezing just doesn’t cut it for this lady.
“There’s something about holding a jar in your hand and setting it on a shelf” where “it will last forever, honestly,” she explained. A substantial part of the product of her labor, it turns out, does not go into the mouths of those six hungry kids after all. “I like to give it away,” she said with a grin. “There’s something about putting stuff in jars and looking at it,” she said, “a sense of accomplishment.”
This modern-day mom even admitted, a bit sheepishly perhaps, “I still hang clothes out on the line.”
Life for the Paynes is as simple and straight-forward as it is rich and rewarding.
“We never had a lot of money,” she commented,” but we never needed a lot of money. Faith in God” is where the meaningful investments are properly deposited.
“We sit down” at mealtime “and everybody prays together,” she said. It’s no surprise that attending their church in Utica is stitched into the fabric of this family’s life, too. “God’s got to be the center of your family,” she concluded.
