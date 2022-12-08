 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old fashioned hometown Christmas

Kmila Benitez paints the face of Gigi Underwood at the Christmas for Kids event in Exeter.

EXETER -- It was a full day of Christmas celebration in Exeter on Saturday, December 3. The Christmas for Kids event began in the morning with a visit from Santa.

There were games to play and prizes to win, along with face painting and ornament decorating with the members of the Exeter-Milligan FCCLA. Each child was able to frost and decorate several sugar cookies and there were also guessing games.

Area churches sponsored doughnuts and juice for everyone and there was free freshly-made cotton candy.

In between all the fun, the kids could pay one dollar and enter a shopping area where they could purchase a gift for each parent and then help wrap their gift.

The Exeter G.F.W.C. Woman’s Club has coordinated and sponsored the event for the past few years.

Following the Christmas for Kids excitement there was Christmas Soup-er Bingo sponsored by the Exeter Community Club. There was a freewill donation lunch along with bingo for everyone.

After several rounds of bingo and prizes, many went caroling in the village delivering soup, sandwiches and cookies.

Knox Becker (right) shows his grandma, Peg Becker, how much cotton candy he can fit in his mouth at the Christmas for Kids event in Exeter.
Santa gives Creighton Becker a high five at the ornament decorating table. He is held by his sister, Gracelyn, and to her left are brothers, Knox and Beau, along with their dad, Zach.
Harper Sudrla is all smiles about the cookies she is decorating.
Smiling with Santa are Quinn Mueller (on Santa’s lap) and her sister, Jordan.
The Exeter American Legion was a busy place Saturday with both a Christmas for Kids event along with Soup-er Bingo for the community.
Soup and Bingo were on the menu for lunch on Saturday at the Exeter Legion.
