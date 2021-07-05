Officials say 44% of population in health district is fully vaccinated

When asked earlier by the YNT regarding York County residents who say they already had COVID-19, were vaccinated and have now recently got it again, McDougall said, “We are also concerned that we are seeing people getting COVID again, or being re-infected. This is precisely why we have been very proactive in testing for variants of COVID, which are more likely to cause reinfections. After an infection our bodies produce antibodies to that particular virus. Natural antibodies may only last for 90 days. If the second illness happens beyond 90 days there may not be enough natural protection remaining in the body. Also, if there are any natural antibodies remaining, the body may not easily recognize a new strain of COVID. This is why vaccination is so important. So far, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines seem to be providing good protection against COVID and the variants, but we need to monitor this very closely. The vaccine was designed most importantly to protect people from being hospitalized and having severe COVID illness, but it does not mean that people cannot still have symptoms and mild illness. Unfortunately, we are seeing some vaccinated people still becoming ill with the variants. It is very important if you are having cold or flu-like symptoms to get tested. Even if it just seems like mild allergy symptoms, please help us stop the spread by identifying the illness early.”