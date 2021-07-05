Officials say 44% of population in health district is fully vaccinated

YORK – The latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department show 44.04% of the total population in the health district is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
At this time, the total number of vaccines given in the health district is now at 36,965. Of those, according to health officials, 18,442 are first doses; 17,505 are second doses; and 1,018 are Johnson & Johnson one-time vaccinations.
The number of COVID-19 shots (which includes first and second doses) given in York County is now at 11,659. That compares to 14,568 in Seward County; 6,802 in Butler County; and 3,936 in Polk County.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the health district has been re-set for the week and it is now very close to moving out of the green (low risk) category to the yellow (moderate risk) category. It has steadily been increasing over the past few weeks as there have been dozens of COVID cases confirmed in York County in the last two weeks.
Laura McDougall, director of the health department, explained, “We have had two separate outbreaks going on in the district simultaneously, as well as some other cases where we have not been able to determine the origin. One of our outbreaks has been caused by the Delta COVID variant, and the other outbreak by the P1 COVID variant (also known as originating in Brazil, or the Gamma variant). In the situation with the Delta variant, the hosts of the event contacted the attendees to notify them of the COVID exposure and actions to take. In the P1 outbreak, anyone exposed has also been notified and tested. Our health department continues with contact tracing, communicating with positive cases and medical providers to notify anyone exposed and recommend testing.”
When asked earlier by the YNT regarding York County residents who say they already had COVID-19, were vaccinated and have now recently got it again, McDougall said, “We are also concerned that we are seeing people getting COVID again, or being re-infected. This is precisely why we have been very proactive in testing for variants of COVID, which are more likely to cause reinfections. After an infection our bodies produce antibodies to that particular virus. Natural antibodies may only last for 90 days. If the second illness happens beyond 90 days there may not be enough natural protection remaining in the body. Also, if there are any natural antibodies remaining, the body may not easily recognize a new strain of COVID. This is why vaccination is so important. So far, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines seem to be providing good protection against COVID and the variants, but we need to monitor this very closely. The vaccine was designed most importantly to protect people from being hospitalized and having severe COVID illness, but it does not mean that people cannot still have symptoms and mild illness. Unfortunately, we are seeing some vaccinated people still becoming ill with the variants. It is very important if you are having cold or flu-like symptoms to get tested. Even if it just seems like mild allergy symptoms, please help us stop the spread by identifying the illness early.”