Officials discuss increase in cases, change in risk dial

“I also want to stress to all parents and students to not let your guard down,” the superintendent said. “Every day we have students that show up to ride the bus or enter one of our buildings without a mask. We need parents to make sure their student has a mask each day. All students and staff want to stay in school and parents and community members can help us stay in school by following the safety precautions our health department has been recommending for several months.”

Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall also addressed the higher risk category on the risk dial, saying, “The schools have all written extensive plans in order to re-open during the pandemic. Our risk dial is a tool we use to provide them with situational awareness regarding COVID transmission and available resources. Our public health message, along with the new setting on the risk dial, is that we are seeing accelerated rates of COVID transmission in our district, which also means more community resources are being consumed. It is likely that schools, based on their plans, may take some additional steps to bolster what they have already been doing to keep students and staff safe.”