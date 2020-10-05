Officials discuss increase in cases, change in risk dial

YORK – Not only has the COVID-19 risk dial moved into a higher risk category, there were also 110 new COVID-19 cases in the health district in a seven-day period.
For weeks, the risk dial for the health district has been in the moderate risk category – but with a number of factors changing, including an uptick in cases and positivity rates, the gauge has now moved into a new category indicating higher infection risk.
The gauge has now moved into the 2-3 numerical category (orange) and the district’s risk is numerically ranked as 2.22.
Last week, it was in the 1-2 numerical category (yellow) and the district’s risk was numerically 1.88.
The district’s risk dial is, however, not currently in the highest risk category (red, also titled “severe”) which is numerically between 3 and 4.
This risk gauge is calculated using these data sets:
• The overall positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction;
• The weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction;
• The trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing);
• Health care system capacity;
• Availability of critical medical equipment;
• The identification of community clusters/community spread;
• Availability of COVID testing;
• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.
• Following the move to the orange category on the risk dial, York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said, “During the Four Corners Health Department risk dial update today, we learned that the Four Corners risk dial will be set at 2.22, which is in the orange. The main reason for this increase is due to more positive numbers in York County and in the Four Corners Health district.
“As I have communicated earlier, the YPS administrative team will evaluate the number of the Four Corners Health district and our student and staff numbers at YPS,” Bartholomew continued. “At this point in time, the YPS positivity numbers are much lower than York County and the Four Corners Health District. We believe this is due to the safety plan we put in place to return to school. YPS will remain in the yellow at this time, but we also need to recognize there has been an increase in positive numbers in York and make adjustments as needed.”
Bartholomew said small changes will be implemented in each building. “These changes will not be major, but will focus on areas where we feel virus transmission could occur. We are not moving to remote learning or reducing capacity in each building. We will adjust some cleaning and lunchtime procedures where possible, to help mitigate risk of transmission of the virus.
“I also want to stress to all parents and students to not let your guard down,” the superintendent said. “Every day we have students that show up to ride the bus or enter one of our buildings without a mask. We need parents to make sure their student has a mask each day. All students and staff want to stay in school and parents and community members can help us stay in school by following the safety precautions our health department has been recommending for several months.”
Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall also addressed the higher risk category on the risk dial, saying, “The schools have all written extensive plans in order to re-open during the pandemic. Our risk dial is a tool we use to provide them with situational awareness regarding COVID transmission and available resources. Our public health message, along with the new setting on the risk dial, is that we are seeing accelerated rates of COVID transmission in our district, which also means more community resources are being consumed. It is likely that schools, based on their plans, may take some additional steps to bolster what they have already been doing to keep students and staff safe.”
Regarding gatherings in general, McDougall said, “We still remain in Phase 4 of the Directed Health Measures, and that will not change based on our risk dial. The recommendations coming from our health department, though, are that we need to remain extra vigilant in the steps we are taking to prevent the spread of COVID. The virus is here and it is active in our community. We strongly encourage everyone to wear face coverings/masks when they are going into the community and around other people. Hand washing and keeping a physical distance from others is critical. If someone develops symptoms, it is very important to go for a COVID test so that we can work together to track and isolate the virus instead of spreading it to others.”
McDougall said last Thursday, Oct. 1, was a record day for the number of new COVID-19 cases – 28 in the district.
And there was another notable figure – the health department says there were 110 new cases in the district in the seven day period from Thursday, Sept. 24, through Thursday, Sept. 1.
The most recent case numbers provided by local health officials show that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now at 714.
York County has 15 new cases for a cumulative total of 202.
Butler County has 17 new cases for a cumulative total of 148.
Seward County has nine new cases for a cumulative total of 290.
And Polk County has seven new cases for a cumulative total of 74.
