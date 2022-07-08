Oceans of Possibilities at York Kilgore Library

YORK -- York Kilgore Library staff members have worked hard this year in offering the ultimate, summer reading program for kids to engage in literacy beyond reading books.

Janey Due and Carol Baker have teamed up in organizing the Oceans of Possibilities program. The six-week program consists of Anything Goes for kids to play games and do science experiments, Book Buddies for preschoolers, Cookies and Canvas for fifth graders, and Gaming for Teens and Tweens.

Thursday morning, Carol Baker hosted Book Buddies for the preschoolers. Kids clapped and sang along to the popular song “Baby Shark” and crafted tote bags with puff paint. Fourth graders from the York Booster Club, known as their Book Buddies, also came to read to the preschoolers. Their last activity of the morning was playing a game called Ships and Sailors that helps with memory and motor skills.

For the older kids, Due hosted Cookies and Canvas Thursday afternoon. Each week, Due chooses a new artist for the elementary students to read about, and encourages the students to create something of their own by using the same techniques as the artist. The best part about it is the students get to snack on a cookie or two if they choose, while drawing their own masterpieces.

It’s Kilgore’s first year in organizing Cookies and Canvas, and so far, they’ve had an “awesome attendance,” said Due.

Baker counted 23 kids in Thursday’s attendance, which has been the average for the last couple of weeks.

“It’s been lots of fun,” said Due. “We eat lots of cookies too, which may be why the attendance is so high.”

This week, the kids were inspired by American artist, Georgia O’Keefe, known for her landscape art in the late 1920s and 1930s.

“The theme this week was to ‘fill a space in a beautiful way,’ based on a quote by Keefe,” said Due.

With her artistic background, Due said she had a blast doing it and hopes to continue doing it next summer.

Baker added, “It’s nice to have an artist like Janey, who studied this in college.”

The summer reading program is free. Due said all kids are welcome to join.

Next week will be the last week of Oceans of Possibilities. It’s never too late to “book” it up to the York Library and discover what they have to offer.