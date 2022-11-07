Obituary: Levi Peters

August 21, 1927-November 3, 2022

Levi P. Peters passed away at Legacy Square in Henderson, Nebraska on November 3, 2022, at the age of 95.

Visitation will be held at Metz Mortuary, Henderson, Nebraska on November 7 from 1-8 p.m. The family will be at the mortuary to greet guests from 7-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson on November 8 at 2:30 p.m. The memorial service will be preceded by a public grave-side service at Bethesda Cemetery, Henderson, NE at 1:45 p.m. Rev. Andrea Wall and Rev. Seth Miller will officiate. The service can be viewed by going to https://Bethesdamc.org/watch-live. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethesda Mennonite Church (livestream and radio ministries).

Levi P. Peters was born on August 21, 1927, to Leonard and Sarah Siebert Peters on a farm near Stockham, Nebraska. He lived on this same farm, except for three months, until he retired in 1991. He attended country school a half mile from his home through eighth grade and attended two winters of Bible School in Henderson. He was baptized by A.W. Friesen on May 20, 1945, and was a member of Bethesda Mennonite Church until his death. He was a farmer from age 16 until age 62.

On August 6, 1950, he was united in marriage to Leanna M. Ratzlaff. They were married for 72 years. Together they had four children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Levi volunteered with the Mennonite Disaster Service for many years and, together with Leanna, enjoyed doing volunteer service throughout the U.S. and Mexico. He had an advanced amateur (“ham”) radio license and enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors.

He was survived by his children: Gordon (Lisa) Peters of Aurora; Burdon (Carolyn) Peters of Henderson; Jerry (Kari) Peters of Valley; and Laurel (Brian) Klenda of Kimballton, IA.

He is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Andrea (Eric) Hunnicutt, Jaylen Peters, Jeff (Tami) Peters, Greg Peters, Lance (Kirsten) Peters, Ellery (Shane) Johnson, Morgan (Sarah) Peters, Aleah (Dillon) Reaves, Tyler Linden, Alec Linden, Erianne (Daniel) McBride, Olivia Klenda, Levi Klenda, Eden Klenda and Elias Klenda. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law Elvera Peters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Sarah Siebert Peters; wife Leanna; in-laws, Henry J. and Anna Janzen Ratzlaff; brothers, Edwin L. Peters, John H. (Donna) Peters; and sister Cornelia (Henry) Kliewer.

Levi’s family would like to thank the staff from Legacy Square and Henderson Health Care for the excellent care they provided him for the past seven years.