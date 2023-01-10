Obermier will remain commissioner chairman

YORK – Commissioner Randy Obermier has been chosen as the chairman of the York County Board for 2023, a position he has held several years now.

His fellow board members voted in favor of him keeping the reins this calendar year, as they held their first and reorganizational meeting of the new year, meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, Jan. 10.

Commissioner Obermier has been a York County Commissioner since 2014, when he was first elected. He became the vice-chairman of the county board in 2017 and then became chairman in 2020 – a position he will now obviously continue.

On Tuesday, the board also voted unanimously for Commissioner Daniel Grotz to serve as vice-chairman for 2023. This is a position he is also held last year.

Grotz was appointed as a York County Commissioner in 2020, after the death of then-commissioner Paul Buller. Grotz fulfilled that term (which ended on Dec. 31, 2022). He was reelected in the 2022 General Election cycle and took the oath of office on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, for the next four years.

This week’s meeting was the first for incoming commissioner, Stan Boehr. He also took the oath of office last Thursday, after successfully being elected during the 2022 General Election cycle. He replaces longtime commissioner, Bill Bamesberger, on the seat dedicated to District 3.

There was an empty chair at the table, as Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin is now a former chairman because he has become the county’s new assessor. The county is currently advertising for interested persons to apply for that position in District 2. Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. They must reside in District 2 and be a registered voter with no felony conviction, per state law. The application timeframe will close on Jan. 19. Once the applications are received, an open interview session will be held with the applicants, conducted by a panel that includes the county treasurer, the county clerk and the county attorney. That panel will decide who will represent District 2 for the next two years (which is the remainder of Bulgrin’s term).

“The position is being advertised, so hopefully we will see some appointments,” Obermier said.

If interested persons aren’t sure which commissioner district they live in, they can contact the county clerk’s office to check. The county clerk’s office has the information regarding district boundaries, which were slightly redrawn after the 2020 Census.

Once someone is appointed to the District 2 seat, the commissioners’ committee assignments will be made, Obermier said during Tuesday’s meeting.