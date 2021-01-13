Obermier, Bulgrin retain leadership roles on county board

YORK – Commissioner Randy Obermier was named the commissioner chairman for 2021 during the county board’s regular meeting this week.
This marks the beginning of his second year in this role.
Obermier held the vice-chairman position in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was the chairman in 2020.
He was elected as a county commissioner in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin was chosen again as the vice-chairman of the county board. He was first elected to the county board in 2008, and was reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020. He was the vice-chairman last year as well.
Commissioners Bulgrin, Jack Sikes and Bill Bamesberger have all served as county commissioner chairman, in the past. It has been the county board’s practice to rotate that responsibility among the members every so many years.
Also this week, the board selected the chairman and vice-chairman of the York County Board of Equalization, which mirrors the selections for the county board itself.
This week also marked the first meeting for newly-appointed county board member, Daniel Grotz. The new commissioner said he wanted to thank the citizens’ for their trust in the selection committee who made the decision regarding the appointment and for the citizens’ trust in him to serve as the newest county commissioner.
During this week’s meeting, they also set the committee membership lists for 2021.
Bulgrin noted, as they reviewed the list of different county committees, that a GIS Steering Committee has existed for many years – and he’s been a member – “but we have never met and no one seems to know what it is and why it exists.”
It was determined that because the GIS Steering Committee is inactive, it would be eliminated.
“Another committee that we will eventually need, which is not on here, is a Redistricting Committee which will be needed after the census information is made available,” Obermier said. “We can create that committee when the time comes.”
The following committee memberships have been set:
• Blue Valley Community Action Board: Bulgrin and Bamesberger
• Buildings and Grounds: Obermier and Bamesberger
• County Relief: Sikes and Grotz
• York County Development Corporation: Grotz and Bulgrin
• Landfill Board: Bulgrin and Grotz
• Region V: Bamesberger and Bulgrin
• SENDD: Bulgrin and Obermier
• York County Aging Services: Sikes and Obermier
• Four Corners Health Department: Sikes and Bamesberger
• Road Department Liaisons: Bamesberger and Bulgrin
• Emergency Management Liaisons: Bulgrin and Grotz
• Veteran Liaison: Sikes and Bamesberger
• Safety and Security: Sikes, Sheriff Paul Vrbka, Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Steube, Maintenance Director Cal Friesen, York County Attorney John Lyons, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim, York County Aging Services Director Lori Byers, York County Veterans Service Officer Nick Wollenburg, York County Emergency Manager Gary Peterson and York County Communications Director Leila Luft
• Handbook Committee: Deputy York County Clerk Amanda Ring, York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo, Byers, Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis, Bulgrin, York County Public Defender David Michel and department heads
• York Area Chamber of Commerce: Obermier and Sikes
• Visitors Promotion Liaisons: Obermier and Bulgrin
• Budget Committee: Bamesberger and Obermier
• First Net Committee: Obermier, Sheriff Vrbka and Luft
• Legislature Committee: Bulgrin
• Technology Committee: Grotz, Scavo, Bulgrin, Ring, Luft and York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie