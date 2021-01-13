Obermier, Bulgrin retain leadership roles on county board

YORK – Commissioner Randy Obermier was named the commissioner chairman for 2021 during the county board’s regular meeting this week.

This marks the beginning of his second year in this role.

Obermier held the vice-chairman position in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was the chairman in 2020.

He was elected as a county commissioner in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin was chosen again as the vice-chairman of the county board. He was first elected to the county board in 2008, and was reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020. He was the vice-chairman last year as well.

Commissioners Bulgrin, Jack Sikes and Bill Bamesberger have all served as county commissioner chairman, in the past. It has been the county board’s practice to rotate that responsibility among the members every so many years.

Also this week, the board selected the chairman and vice-chairman of the York County Board of Equalization, which mirrors the selections for the county board itself.