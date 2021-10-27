 Skip to main content
Nuttelman donates blankets to York General
Blanket donation

From left: Paige (RN/Surgery Director), Meghan (OB RN/Lactation Consultant), Jenny O. (RN/Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer), Baylynn, Jenny W. (Med/Surg RN), Carle C. (RN/Obstetrics Director), and Jen H. (RN/Emergency Department Director).

 Photo provided by York General Health Care Services

YORK -- Baylynn Nuttelman (Little Miss Nebraska First Runnerup) recently visited York General and dropped off some handmade blankets for the nursing staff to distribute to children who are in the hospital here.

Baylynn will be traveling to Florida soon to compete in the All American Miss Pageant in the "Princess" category; the gifted blankets are part of her community service project. 28 blankets in total were created. In addition to York General, blankets were/will be delivered to Memorial Hospital in Aurora, Annie Jeffrey Hospital

