Numerous reappointments made in first council meeting of the year
Numerous reappointments made in first council meeting of the year

YORK – Numerous commission and board appointments were made Thursday during the first meeting of the York City Council in 2022.

The appointments and reappointments were brought forward by Mayor Barry Redfern and accepted by the council.

They were as follows:

• Ross Ronne, Craig Heskett and Cindi Nickel were reappointed to the planning commission for three-year terms, with the terms expiring on Jan. 1, 2025.

• LeRoy Ott and David Dohmen were reappointed to the Advisory Board of Parks and Recreation for three-year terms, with the terms expiring on Jan. 1, 2025.

• Kevin Stuhr and Maggie Troester were reappointed to the tree board for three-year terms, with the terms expiring on Jan. 1, 2025.

• Carsen Staehr was reappointed to the Examining Board of Plumbers and Mechanical Contractors for a two-year term, with the term expiring on Jan. 1, 2024.

The council also approved the appointment of Scott Rathjen, from Benesch, as city street superintendent for 2022.

