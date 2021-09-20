Numbers of new COVID cases remain high in health district

YORK – The most recently updated figures from the Four Corners Health Department show 196 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district during the past seven days.

That number keeps the health district “in the red zone” for “high transmission” because the number of new cases in the last seven days is higher than 45.

Four Corners Health District includes York, Seward, Butler and Polk Counties. There is no indication as to how many cases are in each of the counties, as a change in state law now prohibits that type of information from being publicly shared for counties of this size, as it had been before.

As stated by Four Corners Director Laura McDougall late last week, the numbers of new cases remain high and the cases are occurring in all age groups.

Regarding vaccinations, 47.24% of the health district’s population has been fully vaccinated. The figures for the individual counties are: York County, 48.97%; Seward County, 47.65%; Polk County, 42.3%; and Butler County, 46.61%.

Regarding cases in area schools, the numbers are very low – which is good news.